Nvidia building 1-trillion-parameter Nemotron 4 to rival open AI models: Report

The chip giant ‌formed a coalition last month ​with ​other companies to ​develop and share tools for AI safety and cybersecurity. (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia is developing a new AI model family, Nemotron 4, with the goal of challenging top open-source models globally, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people who work on the project.

The chip giant is among the few major U.S. firms to release open-source models, which have drawn more attention this year as AI bills balloon and ⁠cheap ​Chinese models near the capabilities of top systems from leading American labs Anthropic and OpenAI.

A spate of recently disclosed hacks involving autonomous AI agents has added to the attention, especially because open models do not ​have ​curbs on cybersecurity use.

The largest Nemotron 4 ⁠model is expected to have at least 1 trillion parameters, according to multiple employees working on the project, ‌The Information reported.