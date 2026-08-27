Nvidia agrees to buy Hugging Face for $12.9 billion: Report

The company said that its own anomaly detection system spotted the attack. (Image: Hugging Face)

Nvidia has agreed to buy Hugging Face, a repository of open-source AI models, for $12.9 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of the deal.

A deal of that size would mark one of Nvidia’s largest acquisitions to date and underscore how the Jensen Huang-led company at the center of the ⁠AI ​boom is betting that demand for the technology is expanding rather than peaking. It would also give Nvidia control of Hugging Face – which hosts open-source large language models and datasets – at a ​time ​when builders of closed-source models such as ⁠Anthropic and OpenAI are seeking to create their own chips as an alternative to Nvidia’s graphics processing ‌units.