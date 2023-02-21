Now create presentations from scratch with Tome, an AI-powered tool that combines ChatGPT & DALL-E 2

Artificial Intelligence is redefining the way we carry out routine tasks. The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November last year signaled a new era of AI-backed technologies. The chatbot which is the fastest to obtain over 100 million users, renewed hopes for many professionals and also triggered some apprehension – especially of AI taking away jobs.

Be it awe or fear, artificial intelligence is here to stay, and we are likely to witness more of its use-cases in the coming days. While OpenAI’s ChatGPT helps users to generate human-like responses, Dall-E 2 can generate images based on simple prompts. With these AI tools, users found a more efficient way to compose emails, create graphics and newsletters.

Presentations for any business is a medium to inspire, persuade, and inform their target audience. For businesses and professionals, having the right presentation can spell either glory or doom. Even as the world continues to marvel at the possibilities, a new AI tool has surfaced that efficiently creates presentations from scratch. Behold, Tome!

What is Tome?

Tome, a website that uses AI to generate presentations, can prove to be a boon for professionals and businesses alike. It is a combination of ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, as it draws text from the former and images from the latter. The prompts for Tome are reportedly easy as users simply need to describe what they want in the presentation in natural language. Following the prompt Tome will generate around eight slides with corresponding images and texts. As of now, the website also offers a host of templates for users to pick from.

Thanks to the generative storytelling from Tome, users will now be able to instantly create story outlines for presentations from scratch. The tool will also offer catchy and intelligent titles for each slide, apart from page text and page layouts.

“Type in a prompt and watch Tome generate entire narratives from scratch or create additional content pages within seconds. Use our DALL·E 2 tile to create compelling images, tailor-made to bring your idea to life,” reads the description on the Tome website.

How to use Tome?

Users will be required to register and create an account on the Tome website to use the AI tool. Creating an account will let users gain 500 points which will be spent as and when they create new presentations. Reportedly, each presentation will cost around 15 points and adding new slides will cost another five points.

Advertisement

Also Read | 10 ways ChatGPT can boost your business and create awareness

Just like Microsoft PowerPoint, Tome lets users add tables, animations, images, etc., to the presentations which are customisable. While users need not have technical know-how of AI to use the platform, those with expertise can get a lot more from the platform. The key to better presentations here is being more specific with the description or prompt. Interestingly, users do not need to write descriptions. Tome offers audio-to-text descriptions, so one can simply dictate what they want into the tool.

Step-by-step guide to using Tome:

1.Visit the Tome AI website, select ‘Get Tome For Free’ and log in

2.After account creation, make a workspace by clicking ‘create’ on the top right corner

3.Enter simple text description of what you want to see in a presentation

4.Hit Enter and the AI-tool will take care of the rest

The tool will create a PPT of 8 slides with the first slide being the header page, followed by an index page, six pages with subjects based on the description. In case the user wants to edit, they can do so by clicking on the part that needs revision and do it in the same manner as editing on PowerPoint.

Advertisement

As of now, presentations made using this tool can only be viewed on the platform. However, the website lets users generate shareable links to presentations enabling many to view them.