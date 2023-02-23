Notion AI is now available for all: Here’s how this generative AI can be your workmate

It seems more and more companies are climbing on the generative AI bandwagon. Notion Labs Inc known for its productivity web application recently launched its generative AI assistant Notion AI for all. The company began testing the app in November last year. However, now it seems the app has been upgraded for the public. The development comes at a time when numerous companies are launching generative AI applications.

Although the company has made it available for all, it will be paid-for add on even for customers with a premium plan. Reportedly, users with the free account will now be charged $10 per month if they want to further use the AI features. However, existing subscribers will need to pay an extra $8 a month to experience the AI features. The company has said that all users will get 20 free AI credits to test the features.

What is Notion AI?

According to the company, with Notion AI users can write, edit, summarise and brainstorm ideas. Notion AI is being promoted as a partner to enhance one’s productivity. “It augments your thinking — helping you save time or spend it more wisely,” the description on the official website reads.

How can Notion AI help you?

When in doubt, ask Notion AI: For all those planning to write a blog, the first word, precisely, the beginning can be a little tricky. Users simply need to ask Notion AI to create the first draft about a topic. The tool will deliver some ideas that will help you create something truly unique.

For instant ideas: Coming up with fresh ideas at a short notice is not that easy after all. Notion AI can help users accelerate their creativity. Ask the tool to give some ideas, and wait for it to come up with some extraordinary perspectives.

Your personal editor: Be it fixing spelling errors, grammar mistakes or even translating, Notion AI can be a handy tool to help you with writing.

Summarise meetings & documents: With Notion AI users no longer need to sift through endless pointers, as the tool efficiently collates important points and action items from meetings and documents.

Advertisement

According to the company, Notion AI can be a teammate that will let users focus on impactful work while it handles the daily essentials. As of now the private alpha is accessible via waitlist.

Reportedly, Notion AI witnessed over two million sign-ups for the waitlist. The AI tool has received feedback for improvements and additions. So far, all suggestions revealed that there has been a significant interest in improving and organising writing rather than generating articles and essays from scratch based on prompts.

The creator of Notion AI, Notion Labs Inc is a start-up based in San Francisco. It was founded by Ivan Zhao, Jessica Lam, Simon Last, Toby Schachman, and Chris Prucha. Its web application is currently available on Microsoft Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Web, and Linux operating systems.