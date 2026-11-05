Nothing to launch its first ‘AI-native’ device in December

British smartphone maker Nothing has teased a new screenless, AI-native device that could be called Nothing (R).
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on Wednesday, November 4, dropped several hints about the mysterious device in a post on X. Purported to have no screen, it is unclear what the device looks like. It is also not clear whether the end-user will use voice commands or physical controls. So far, the only thing that is clear is that it houses a processing unit to run AI models.
“It might be a form factor nobody has imagined yet, or three of today’s devices collapsing into one,” Pei said. He also attached an image of the now-obsolete pager. He further said that he wishes to make the “iPhone of AI” and that it will deal with productivity tasks first, providing tools people rely on to get “real things done”.
As AI systems become more capable, a growing number of startups and tech companies are beginning to imagine a future beyond the iPhone, one where the device is less about running apps and more about AI agents that can understand a user and take actions on their behalf.
Pei has also talked about an AI-first device before. “In terms of AI in software, I think people should understand that apps are going to disappear. So, if you’re a founder or a startup and your app is where the core value lies, that will be disrupted whether you like it or not,” he said at a tech conference in March 2026.
Nothing has emerged as a widely known consumer electronics brand that makes unique smartphones and other accessories.
However, there are several challenges as well. Over two years ago, Rabbit released the Rabbit R1, an AI personal assistant device. It was a handheld device meant to perform tasks through touch interaction, voice commands and web-based AI agents. It had a display. But the device eventually failed due to negative reviews, limited app functionality, security flaws, and several other factors.
This article has been curated by Tathagata De, who is an intern with The Indian Express.