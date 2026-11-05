Nothing to launch its first ‘AI-native’ device in December

British smartphone maker Nothing has teased a new screenless, AI-native device that could be called Nothing (R).

Nothing CEO Carl Pei on Wednesday, November 4, dropped several hints about the mysterious device in a post on X. Purported to have no screen, it is unclear what the device looks like. It is also not clear whether the end-user will use voice commands or physical controls. So far, the only thing that is clear is that it houses a processing unit to run AI models.

“It might be a form factor nobody has imagined yet, or three of today’s devices collapsing into one,” Pei said. He also attached an image of the now-obsolete pager. He further said that he wishes to make the “iPhone of AI” and that it will deal with productivity tasks first, providing tools people rely on to get “real things done”.