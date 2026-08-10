North Korean hacking group builds AI tools for cyberattacks: Report

North Korean hackers are targeting IT firms by posing as potential candidates for organizations around the world. (Image Source: Microsoft Designer)

A North Korean hacking group built large language model tools and collected software that could help automate cyberattacks, analyse stolen material and produce more convincing phishing campaigns, a South Korean cybersecurity firm said on Monday.

The cybersecurity firm, Genians, said it found evidence that the North Korean-linked ⁠group ​Kimsuky had set up tools for running and managing AI models locally, including Ollama, GPT4All and Msty, alongside document search technology known as retrieval augmented ​generation (RAG).

According to ​the company, the tools ⁠could allow operators to process documents without sending sensitive information to outside AI services.

Genians also ‌found AI agent development frameworks, speech-to-text software and Cursor, an AI-assisted coding tool, on infrastructure it linked to the campaign.