Moonshot curbs hacking ability in new Kimi model as fears grow over AI-powered cyberattacks

Moonshot AI has reduced the cyber-offensive capabilities of its newest model, the Chinese startup said on Saturday, as fears grow that increasingly autonomous AI could turbocharge hacking.

Beijing-based Moonshot announced the curbs while introducing Kimi K3.1 Pro, which it describes as its most capable 3-trillion-parameter-class open-weight ⁠model. The ​company plans to publish the model’s weights — files allowing outside developers to run and modify it on their own systems — by November 4.

Moonshot said it removed cyber-related data from the training corpus and reinforcement-learning environments used to develop the model, while retaining general coding ​skills.

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“We ​aim not to release open weights that would ⁠extend the absolute frontier of cyber capability,” the company said.