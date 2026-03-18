Mistral targets enterprise market with new ‘Forge’ platform for custom AI models

Mistral Saba is capable of generating the most accurate and relevant responses, even better than models that are five times its size. (Image: Mistral)

Mistral on Tuesday, March 17, announced a platform that lets businesses train custom AI models on their own enterprise data from scratch.

Mistral Forge lets customers build custom AI models using the French AI startup’s wide library of open-weight AI models, including small language models such as the recently unveiled Mistral Small 4. The Forge platform was announced on the sidelines of Nvidia GTC 2026, the chip giant’s annual technology conference that was held this year with a specific focus on agentic AI models for enterprises.

While customers can choose which model and infrastructure to use, Mistral said that companies looking for more guidance can bring in the company’s forward-deployed engineers who will work directly with the teams to use the right data and train AI models specific to their needs. Tech companies such as IBM and Palantir also follow a similar business model.