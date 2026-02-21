Microsoft to train 20 lakh teachers in AI by 2030, launches initiative in Delhi

Sadaf Fatima, a teacher at a CM SHRI school in Rohini, said she used Copilot to prepare a lecture on the human skeleton system for Class 11. Fatima said Copilot helped her in preparing posters, infographics, and presentations for her lecture.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 04:41 AM IST
Microsoft President Brad Smith (third from right) during his visit to a Delhi government school on Friday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Microsoft on Friday announced that it will train 20 lakh teachers in 2 lakh educational institutions across the country by 2030 in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for classroom teaching under its initiative — ‘Microsoft Elevate for Educators in India’.

Making the announcement at a CM SHRI school in Delhi, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said: “We’re launching it here… Our goal is to reach 2 million teachers across India, starting with Delhi.” The initiative is set to cover the 75 CM SHRI schools in Delhi and was launched at 10 such schools in Rohini and Dwarka on Friday during which teachers were trained in using Microsoft’s AI tool Copilot.

“It has helped me define my learning intention. It is visually engaging, and it has shifted focus from rote memorisation to critical thinking, and analysing information. It also helped me break down difficult concepts into simpler, understandable, manageable tasks,” said Fatima. She added that she has used the tool for student assessment, finding out learning gaps and preparing revised assessments.

Preeti Sharma, an English teacher for classes 11 and 12 at a Rohini school, said she began using it in December last year to prepare worksheets and lesson plans. Madhubala, a teacher at a CM SHRI school in Dwarka, said she used the tool to find ways to help a autistic student feel more comfortable in her class.

“We want our classrooms to be AI-enabled smart classrooms,” Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said.

According to the announcement from Microsoft, the initiative will be in partnership with the CBSE, NCERT, AICTE, and the National Council for Vocational Education and Training.

The Education Ministry had announced last year that AI will be introduced in the school curriculum from Class 3 onwards in the 2026-27 academic session.

 

 

