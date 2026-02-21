Microsoft to train 20 lakh teachers in AI by 2030, launches initiative in Delhi

Microsoft President Brad Smith (third from right) during his visit to a Delhi government school on Friday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Microsoft on Friday announced that it will train 20 lakh teachers in 2 lakh educational institutions across the country by 2030 in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for classroom teaching under its initiative — ‘Microsoft Elevate for Educators in India’.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Making the announcement at a CM SHRI school in Delhi, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said: “We’re launching it here… Our goal is to reach 2 million teachers across India, starting with Delhi.” The initiative is set to cover the 75 CM SHRI schools in Delhi and was launched at 10 such schools in Rohini and Dwarka on Friday during which teachers were trained in using Microsoft’s AI tool Copilot.