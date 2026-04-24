Microsoft rolls out buyouts for 7% of US employees as AI investments grow 

For the first time in its history, Microsoft is offering voluntary buyouts to a section of its workforce in the US. The development comes at a time when the company is undergoing sea change owing to its massive and sustained investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Reportedly, the new programme is aimed at employees who meet Microsoft’s ‘rule of 70’. According to this rule, employees’ age combined with years of service at the company must total at least 70. This criterion is reportedly designed to target long-tenured staff, giving them the option to exit with financial incentives. According to Microsoft, about seven per cent of its employees in the US would qualify for this buyout scheme.