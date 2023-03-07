Microsoft rolls out AI-powered Dynamics 365 Copilot for business functions

Artificial Intelligence is bringing sweeping changes across various domains. After the launch of OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT, the world is rapidly witnessing a gamut of opportunities with AI in various sectors. Microsoft, which has already pumped in billions of dollars in OpenAI, has introduced the chatbot known for its human-like responses into its products such as search engine Bing and web browser Edge. The US-based tech giant has on various occasions made it clear that it will be implementing more AI-backed technologies into its products.

After introducing AI-backed technologies to its consumer products such as Bing, Edge and Teams, Microsoft seems to be now turning its focus towards enterprise tech. The company has launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, dubbed as the world’s first AI copilot for customer relationship management (CRP) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) segments.

ICYMI | Here are 10 ways ChatGPT can boost your business and create awareness

“Today, we’re announcing the next generation of AI product updates across our business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot – providing interactive, AI-powered assistance across business functions,” the company wrote in its official blog.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot

The copilot, according to Microsoft, harnesses the next-generation AI capabilities and natural language processing to various business functions. Be it sales, service, marketing, or supply chain, the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot will work along with professionals and enable them to conceptualise and create content efficiently, deal with time-consuming tasks and insights on best practices. And, all of this can be done simply by describing what’s needed.

Microsoft in its blog announcing the new copilot cited its recent survey suggesting that nine out of 10 workers hoped to use AI technologies to reduce tasks that are repetitive in their jobs. The multinational tech corporation claims that with Dynamics 365 Copilot, companies will now be able to empower their staff with sufficient AI tools that can help them with sales, marketing, operations, supply chain roles, and marketing. “These AI capabilities allow everyone to spend more time on the best parts of their jobs and less time on mundane tasks.”

CRM and ERP systems have critical functions as they are based on consumer and business data. However, managing data manually, content generating, etc., can get laborious. With Dynamics 365 Copilot in place, organisations can take advantage of generative AI to automate these tasks. The latest tool from Microsoft can help companies accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes.

AI for more tools

The company on Monday also integrated ChatGPT with its Power Platform which enables users to develop applications with zero coding experience. Microsoft also announced that it has updated its business-intelligence and app-development tools such as Power Virtual Agent and AI Builder with new features. Power Virtual agent helps businesses to create chatbots to connect internal company resources. With latest updates, it will now be able to generate summaries of weekly reports and queries.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will host the ‘Future of Work with AI’ event to be held on March 16. The company is expected to unveil an array of its AI products at the event that will begin at 9:30 pm IST. It will be hosted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and corporate vice president of work and business applications Jare Spataro.