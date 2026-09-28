Microsoft revamps Copilot into AI ‘super app’ with coding tools, always-on agent

The Home tab in the redesigned Copilot app will offer features previously available in Copilot Chat and Cowork. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is looking to sell Copilot to businesses again by revamping its AI offering into a super app that brings together features previously available separately, including AI coding tools and an always-on AI agent.

The Windows-maker has rebranded its personal AI assistant ‘Scout’, launched at its annual Build conference earlier this year, as Autopilot. The redesigned app unveiled on Friday, September 25, bundles three AI capabilities (chat, coding, and agents) into a single interface.

Accordingly, the default Copilot app layout has three tabs: ‘Home’, ‘Code’, and ‘Autopilot’.

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While Microsoft has made changes to the Copilot several times in the past, this is the first time the app will offer consumer-focused and commercial AI capabilities in one place. So far, the Copilot app has failed to make a splash in the crowded AI app market dominated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude.