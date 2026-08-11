Microsoft plans to unveil next-generation AI chip in September: Report

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to unveil its Maia 300 AI chip this fall as it seeks to scale its custom silicon efforts and reduce reliance on Nvidia processors.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 09:13 AM IST
Microsoft's Maia AI chips are part of the company's effort to develop custom silicon for AI workloads and reduce its reliance on Nvidia processors. (Image Source: Reuters)Microsoft's Maia AI chips are part of the company's effort to develop custom silicon for AI workloads and reduce its reliance on Nvidia processors. (Image Source: Reuters)
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Microsoft is planning to unveil its new Maia 300 AI chip this fall, potentially as soon as next month, The Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

The company introduced its Maia AI chip in November 2023 but has lagged rivals such as Alphabet and ⁠Amazon in ​scaling up its in-house chip efforts as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Nvidia’s costly processors.

Google began recognizing revenue from direct sales of its custom AI chips, called Tensor ​Processing ​Units, in the quarter ended June, while ⁠Amazon has also seen growing adoption of its processors, including its Trainium chips.

Microsoft has been ‌in talks with chipmaker TSMC to secure manufacturing capacity for more than 300,000 units of the chip for delivery in 2027, according to the report. It is also looking to significantly ramp up production and persuade major cloud customers such as Anthropic to adopt the ⁠chip.

“Microsoft continues to ⁠invest in custom silicon as part of our long-term AI infrastructure strategy. While we don’t ⁠share production ‌volumes, the figures reported don’t reflect the ​scale of our program,” said Andrew Wall, ‌general manager for Microsoft’s Azure Maia.

TSMC could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Microsoft ultimately ‌aims to secure ​capacity for ​more ​than 1 million Maia 300 chips, though component supplies and ongoing capacity negotiations with TSMC could ​constrain its plans, according to the report.

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It ⁠unveiled its second-generation Maia 200 in January, built by TSMC using 3-nanometer technology.

Microsoft packed the chip with a significant ‌amount of ⁠SRAM, a type of memory that can provide speed advantages for AI systems handling large numbers ​of user requests.

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