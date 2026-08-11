Microsoft plans to unveil next-generation AI chip in September: Report

Microsoft's Maia AI chips are part of the company's effort to develop custom silicon for AI workloads and reduce its reliance on Nvidia processors. (Image Source: Reuters)

Microsoft is planning to unveil its new Maia 300 AI chip this fall, potentially as soon as next month, The Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

The company introduced its Maia AI chip in November 2023 but has lagged rivals such as Alphabet and ⁠Amazon in ​scaling up its in-house chip efforts as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Nvidia’s costly processors.

Google began recognizing revenue from direct sales of its custom AI chips, called Tensor ​Processing ​Units, in the quarter ended June, while ⁠Amazon has also seen growing adoption of its processors, including its Trainium chips.