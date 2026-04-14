Microsoft eyes OpenClaw-style agentic AI features within Copilot: Report

Microsoft is reportedly looking to ride the OpenClaw wave by introducing similar agentic AI features in its Copilot AI assistant.

The integration of OpenClaw-style features in Copilot is said to be part of Microsoft’s broader efforts to transform its 365 Copilot suite into a system that can “run autonomously around the clock” and complete tasks on behalf of users, according to a report by The Information.

With these always-on upgrades, users will be able to make the Copilot AI assistant do things such as scan their Outlook inbox and calendar, and serve up a list of suggested tasks each day. In addition, Microsoft is looking to develop OpenClaw-like agents tailored to certain roles in fields such as marketing, sales, and accounting.