Microsoft creates new business unit to help large enterprises set up tailored AI solutions

Microsoft has announced the formation of a new business unit responsible for helping its large customers deploy customised AI solutions.

The new unit called Microsoft Frontier Co, will comprise over 6,000 employees, including engineering experts, with a backing of $2.5 billion from the Windows-maker. The enterprise AI deployments will be powered by Microsoft’s existing AI tools.

In recent months, several tech giants have moved to roll out their own AI ventures that rely heavily on forward-deployed engineers (FDEs). However, Microsoft could have a significant advantage over them given its existing client base. The company has already deployed a number of FDEs to Fortune 500 companies via partnerships with the London Stock Exchange Group, Unilever, Land O’Lakes, Accenture, and others.