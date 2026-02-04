Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers

Microsoft is looking to onboard Yahoo and other partners as it continues to pilot test the platform. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft has unveiled a new platform that lets AI developers pay publishers and train their models on ‘premium content’ under licensing terms set by the publishers themselves.

The content licensing hub called Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM) will serve as a new revenue stream for publishers while enabling developers with scaled access to AI training data in order to improve the quality of responses generated by their models, Microsoft said in a blog post on Tuesday, February 3.

PCM will also provide publishers with insights on training data usage to help them understand the value of such content and accordingly set prices as well as licensing terms. The platform will be voluntary and open to all types of publishers. Microsoft also emphasised that publishers will retain ownership of their content along with editorial independence.