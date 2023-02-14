Microsoft starts sending invites for people to try out its new AI-powered Bing

Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing is currently in the beta phase and is open for beta testing. To do the same, one needs to sign-up and Microsoft will send out invites to test the tool in the coming days. It looks like Microsoft has started to send out invites to test the ChatGPT-backed Bing for select users across the world, which allows users to check out Microsoft’s new and improved search engine, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Microsoft recently stated that it has received over a million applications to test the new ChatGPT-based Bing. While it is currently in the development stage, early testers have been praising the capabilities of the new Bing, based on the latest version of ChatGPT.

One of our colleagues has received an invitation to test out the new Bing, and the mail says “we are excited to give access to an early preview of the new Bing” — “AI-powered co-pilot for the web.”

Invite from Microsoft to test ChatGPT-powered Bing (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Do note that, even if you don’t have an invitation from Microsoft, you can still check out the new Bing. However, in the preview mode, users won’t be able to search for a query, instead, they can select one from the pre-defined query that Microsoft has featured in the preview mode.

How to access ChatGPT-powered Bing without an invite?

Don’t want to wait until Microsoft sends you an invite to check out the new Bing, then you can access the same by setting Microsoft defaults on your PC. This includes making Edge your default web browser and adding the Microsoft Bing Search extension if you are on Google Chrome.