Microsoft’s new AI transcription model beats Google Gemini 3.1 Flash: Here’s how little it costs

Microsoft has released MAI-Transcribe-1, its third in-house developed AI model, which it claims is the most accurate transcription model in the world.

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With an average Word Error Rate of just 3.9 per cent, MAI-Transcribe-1 works across 25 languages – English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Czech, Danish, Finnish, Hungarian, Dutch, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Arabic, Indonesian, Russian, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

Microsoft’s new AI model ranks 1st in the FLUERS industry-standard benchmark in 11 core languages and surpasses the likes of Whisper-large-v3 on the 14 remaining languages. It also surpasses the recently launched Google Gemini 3.1 Flash in 11 out of 14 languages. Available in Microsoft Foundry, the company says MAI-Transcribe-1’s batch transcription speed is 2.5x faster than its Azure Fast offering and is available for just $0.36 per hour.