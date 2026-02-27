Microsoft unveils Copilot Tasks, an AI that works in the background on your behalf

Microsoft recently introduced Copilot Tasks, which the tech giant says is an AI that can perform tasks on a user’s behalf in the background.
In a blog post, the tech giant says Copilot Tasks can perform a wide range of tasks, ranging from scheduling appointments to generating study plans while the user works on other things.
With Copilot Tasks, it looks like Microsoft is joining the agentic AI race and competing against other consumer-focused solutions like the newly launched Perplexity Computer and Gemini Agent on Android, which can execute multi-task step tasks like ordering groceries or booking rides using third-party apps.
“Designed for everyone, not just developers or enterprises,” Copilot Tasks understands natural language prompts, completes one-time and scheduled tasks and sends a report once the work is done.
Initially available to a small subset of people, Copilot Tasks can do things like draft replies to urgent emails, automatically unsubscribe from promotional emails, track new apartment rental listings and book showings.
It can also help with document generation and turn your syllabus into a study plan with practice tests, read emails, attachments and images and transform them into a polished slide deck with chats.
Microsoft’s AI agent can also help with things like planning a birthday party, find top rated plumbers, watching used car listings, reserve ride for your flight, monitoring hotel rates and organise subscription. The tech giant says Copilot Tasks “is a to-do list that does itself”, with users describing what they want to do in natural language.
Instead of processing all tasks on your computer, the feature uses its own computer and browser with support for various apps and services. However, unlike some AI agents, the final decision will remain with the user.