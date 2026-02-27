Microsoft unveils Copilot Tasks, an AI that works in the background on your behalf

Copilot Tasks uses its own virtual browser to complete multi step actions across apps and services. (Image Source: Gemini/AI Generated)

Microsoft recently introduced Copilot Tasks, which the tech giant says is an AI that can perform tasks on a user’s behalf in the background.

In a blog post, the tech giant says Copilot Tasks can perform a wide range of tasks, ranging from scheduling appointments to generating study plans while the user works on other things.

With Copilot Tasks, it looks like Microsoft is joining the agentic AI race and competing against other consumer-focused solutions like the newly launched Perplexity Computer and Gemini Agent on Android, which can execute multi-task step tasks like ordering groceries or booking rides using third-party apps.