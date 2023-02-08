Microsoft Bing search now has the power of OpenAI and ChatGPT: How to access, other details

Microsoft’s Bing is getting an upgrade, as it now comes with artificial intelligence backed by ChatGPT-creator OpenAI. Bing will soon be able to answer queries in a conversational style, similar to how ChatGPT is already doing. But what exactly is the new Bing capable of doing? Is it better than what Google Search has to offer right now, and just how does one sign up? We answer all your questions below

First, what can the new Bing search do?

In simple terms, Bing is all set to get more conversational and will understand the context of your query better. It will give ‘essay-style’ answers, just like ChatGPT. Yes, it will continue to show relevant links. But the emphasis will be on the “summarised answer”, which Microsoft says is created by “consolidating reliable sources across the web”.

“It can help you write poems and stories, or even share ideas for a project,” says Microsoft.

In the dedicated ‘Chat’ experience, users can have a conversation with Bing, and ask “follow-up questions”. For instance, if you ask Bing to explain quantum computing, and the answer is too complex, you can follow it up by saying, ‘explain this in a simpler way’, and Bing will do exactly this. The point is that Bing will understand the context of queries, and try to give replies in a conversational manner.

Microsoft has also laid out some examples of questions one can ask Bing’s new chat feature. These include help in planning an anniversary trip, creating a three-course menu, and help with coding to recommendations for a music festival. When you search for any of these questions, the new Bing search appears in the results, and the chat-based detailed answer appears on the right.

How to sign up for the new Bing experience?

The new Bing is still in a limited release. You will have to sign up on the waitlist to get access to the feature. Just go to the Bing website, and you will see a banner for ‘Introducing the new Bing’.

Click on it, and you will be taken to a new page where you will be shown the new Search experience. Then sign on the waitlist by tapping on the Join the Waitlist option.

The experience to sign up is available on desktop and mobile versions of Bing Search, so it doesn’t matter where you access it. Users will need a Microsoft Outlook account to be eligible.

Once you have joined the waitlist, that’s it. Now, wait for approval to access the service. Microsoft will email users once they have been allowed to try out the new Bing experience.

What is the new Bing Search built on? Is this the same as ChatGPT?

Bing’s new avatar is supposed to help it become more ‘conversational,’ just like ChatGPT. However, the LLM powering Bing is larger and bigger than what runs ChatGPT at the moment. Presumably, this means Bing can handle some queries that ChatGPT cannot do at the moment. Say you search for the best headphones to buy in a certain price point, Bing will give a detailed summary as an answer. Some relevant links show at the bottom of the essay-like answer.

Bing is based on a “new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT and customised specifically for search.” The model is bigger than ChatGPT and GPT-3.5— the latter powers ChatGPT. Microsoft claims this model is “even faster, more accurate and more capable,” though it has not specified how big the model is in size.

It is also applying what it calls a “Prometheus model”, which is a “proprietary way of working with the OpenAI model”. Microsoft says this is critical to giving “relevant, timely and targeted results, with improved safety.” Microsoft will also integrate “search, browser and chat” under the new experience.

What sort of questions can I ask Bing now?

The range of questions you can ask is limitless, as shown in Microsoft’s demos and examples. Be it planning a trip to a country, what to do in a city, etc. Bing will now give detailed answers to these questions.

So are all the answers correct?

Microsoft is taking a cautious approach and admits that since this is an “early preview,” Bing can sometimes give “unexpected or inaccurate results”. Also, since the answers are being sourced from the web, they might not be correct at all times. Remember, this ‘intelligence’ is based on the intelligence of the web, which we know can sometimes be incorrect.

Microsoft’s FAQ notes, “AI can make mistakes, and third-party content on the internet may not always be accurate or reliable.” It is after all summarising a lot of web content. The company’s FAQ on Bing search still recommends users rely on their judgment, and they “welcome feedback to help Bing improve.”

Microsoft has said it is ensuring that Bing is developed in accordance with the company’s AI principles. It notes that the experience is designed “to keep humans at the centre, and we have developed a safety system that is designed to mitigate failures and avoid misuse with things like content filtering, operational monitoring and abuse detection, and other safeguards.” This is also the reason why there is a waitlist for now to ensure better feedback.

What if Bing search shows offensive content?

This is still in the testing phase, so you can also give feedback for responses by tapping on the flag icon at the top right corner of each response. Microsoft says it will continue to work with user feedback to provide a safe search experience for all.”