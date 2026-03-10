Microsoft deepens ties with Anthropic, integrates Claude Cowork agentic AI tool with 365 Copilot

Microsoft on Monday, March 9, announced that it is integrating Anthropic’s Claude Cowork with its Office 365 software, allowing users to offload work-related tasks to AI agents that can autonomously work across documents, emails, and other office tools.

Copilot Cowork will turn user requests into a plan and execute it across their apps and files. Unlike using Cowork directly, Copilot Cowork’s actions will be grounded in users’ work data while operating within Microsoft 365’s security and governance frameworks, Microsoft said.

Users will also be able to interrupt Copilot Cowork mid-task to steer its actions and provide additional instructions. Copilot Cowork has currently been released in limited research preview and will be more broadly available as part of Microsoft’s Frontier programme by end of March, 2026. It is one of many upgrades coming to the latest Wave 3 version of Microsoft 365 Copilot.