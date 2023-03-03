Microsoft is now letting users change the personality of the Bing AI chatbot

Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing has been enhanced with an option that lets users set tones for responses. Users can now choose between three ‘personalities’ for the search engine’s chatbot – precise, balanced, and creative.

By default, the tone will be set to ‘Balanced,’ which the tech giant feels will strike the right balance between accuracy and creativity for conversations. But users can switch between Creative mode which includes responses that are “original and imaginative” and Precise mode which favours responses that are “factual and concise, prioritising accuracy and relevancy.”

These new chat modes are currently rolling out to all Bing AI users and most users should be seeing them already. Switching between the modes also changes the theme of the chat interface between purple, blue, and green, for Creative, Balanced, and Precise, respectively.

Now almost everyone – 90% – should be seeing the Bing Chat Mode selector (the tri-toggle). I definitely prefer Creative, but Precise is also interesting – it’s much more factual. See which one you like. The 10% who are still in the control group should start seeing it today. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 1, 2023

Alongside this addition, Bing should also be more eager to reply to you with reduced instances of “hallucination” in answers. Microsoft’s head of web services, Mikhail Parakhin says that you should see “significant reduction in cases where Bing refuses to reply for no apparent reason” with the Bing Chat v96 update.

Microsoft has been committed to updates on almost a daily basis, as apparent from the version number and is encouraging user feedback to improve the product. The company first announced the new Bing on February 7, starting a waitlist for it. The updated search engine is still not available for all users but many of those on the waitlist are seeing it now.