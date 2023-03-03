scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Microsoft is now letting users change the personality of the Bing AI chatbot

Bing users can choose between Balanced, Creative, and Precise conversational tones.

microsoft bing ai chatbot modesMicrosoft has been committed to nearly daily updates to the new AI-powered Bing (Express photo)

Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing has been enhanced with an option that lets users set tones for responses. Users can now choose between three ‘personalities’ for the search engine’s chatbot – precise, balanced, and creative.

By default, the tone will be set to ‘Balanced,’ which the tech giant feels will strike the right balance between accuracy and creativity for conversations. But users can switch between Creative mode which includes responses that are “original and imaginative” and Precise mode which favours responses that are “factual and concise, prioritising accuracy and relevancy.”

These new chat modes are currently rolling out to all Bing AI users and most users should be seeing them already. Switching between the modes also changes the theme of the chat interface between purple, blue, and green, for Creative, Balanced, and Precise, respectively.

Alongside this addition, Bing should also be more eager to reply to you with reduced instances of “hallucination” in answers. Microsoft’s head of web services, Mikhail Parakhin says that you should see “significant reduction in cases where Bing refuses to reply for no apparent reason” with the Bing Chat v96 update.

Microsoft has been committed to updates on almost a daily basis, as apparent from the version number and is encouraging user feedback to improve the product. The company first announced the new Bing on February 7, starting a waitlist for it. The updated search engine is still not available for all users but many of those on the waitlist are seeing it now.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 13:19 IST
