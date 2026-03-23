Meta’s Zuckerberg developing AI agent to help with his CEO duties: Report

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had outlined his vision for personal superintelligence in July this year. (Image: Instagram/Mark Zuckerberg)

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is building a CEO agent to help him do his job, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the project.

The AI agent is helping ⁠Zuckerberg ​get information faster by retrieving answers for him that he would typically have to go through layers of people ​to ​get, the report said. ⁠The AI agent is still under development, according to the report.

Another AI tool called Second Brain, which can index and query documents for projects, among other things, is also gaining momentum internally, the report said.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify ⁠the report. Meta did not immediately respond to a request ⁠for ‌a comment. Meta employees ​have begun using personal ‌agent tools such as My Claw that can access chat logs ‌and work ​files ​and communicate with ​colleagues or their agents on their behalf, the report said.