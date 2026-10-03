Meta wants Muse AI on more devices with new open-source project

Meta is expanding its Muse AI ecosystem with new hardware and tools for developers.

Although not much is known about Muse Charm, Meta’s Tamagotchi-like AI device, the company appears to be exploring more hardware built around its Muse AI agent. Meta is encouraging developers and makers to build their own Muse-powered devices through a new open-source project called Muse Gadgets.

“Muse gadgets are open-source devices you build yourself. Program an off-the-shelf ESP32 board or set up a Raspberry Pi with our SDKs, then connect Muse to your displays, buttons, sensors, actuators, and whatever else you’ve got lying on your workbench,” Meta said on the Muse Gadgets website.

The project allows developers to experiment with different hardware configurations. Meta has suggested projects such as using a colour E Ink display to show reminders or connecting Muse to an HDMI stick to put the AI agent on a larger screen. The company has also published several other project ideas on its website.