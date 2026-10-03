Meta wants Muse AI on more devices with new open-source project

Although not much is known about Muse Charm, Meta’s Tamagotchi-like AI device, the company appears to be exploring more hardware built around its Muse AI agent. Meta is encouraging developers and makers to build their own Muse-powered devices through a new open-source project called Muse Gadgets.
“Muse gadgets are open-source devices you build yourself. Program an off-the-shelf ESP32 board or set up a Raspberry Pi with our SDKs, then connect Muse to your displays, buttons, sensors, actuators, and whatever else you’ve got lying on your workbench,” Meta said on the Muse Gadgets website.
The project allows developers to experiment with different hardware configurations. Meta has suggested projects such as using a colour E Ink display to show reminders or connecting Muse to an HDMI stick to put the AI agent on a larger screen. The company has also published several other project ideas on its website.
Meta has also built its own Muse gadget called Muse Home Link. It is a small USB-C-powered device designed to connect Muse to a user’s home Wi-Fi network and compatible smart-home devices. Meta said that community-built skills can allow Muse to turn on lights, control TVs or send documents to printers, depending on the user’s setup.
Meta has also made 5,000 Home Link devices, according to Nat Friedman, head of product at Meta Superintelligence Labs. The devices are being offered free to active Muse subscribers in the United States, with one device available per subscriber while supplies last.
Friedman said Meta is providing open-source firmware and a Linux SDK so developers can experiment with different hardware. The Muse Gadgets website also provides an ESP32 Device SDK, allowing users to connect displays, audio components and sensors to Muse.
We built a gadget of our own, too: Muse Home Link is a little usb-c powered device that allows Muse to connect to your home network to talk to smart home devices like TVs and speakers and anything else that exposes https.
We manufactured a batch of 5000 Home Links which should… pic.twitter.com/apFDZmy0kF
— Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) October 2, 2026
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Muse Charm at this year’s Meta Connect event. The keychain-sized device is designed to let users interact with Muse without unlocking a phone or opening an app. A fingerprint sensor activates the interaction, while the device has a small screen displaying the Muse avatar.
Zuckerberg said Meta was planning to have Muse Charm ready to ship in time for the holiday season in December, although the company is yet to provide details such as pricing.
Muse Gadgets is still mainly a developer and maker initiative, and Meta has not indicated if it plans to turn the project into a broader consumer hardware platform. However, the devices created by the developer community could provide Meta with ideas for future ways of bringing its Muse AI agent into dedicated hardware.