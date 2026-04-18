Meta may slash 8,000 jobs on May 20 as AI reshapes workforce: Report

Fresh layoffs may be on the horizon in the tech industry, as companies intensify efforts to streamline operations and prioritise AI-led efficiency. Social media giant Meta has reportedly said that it intends to conduct the first wave of its sweeping layoffs for 2026 on May 20.

According to a report by Reuters, the company is likely to lay off about 10 per cent of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees globally. The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm may also plan additional layoffs in the second half of the year, the report said.

The details of the impending layoffs later this year, such as number of layoffs, date, etc., are not yet confirmed. Reportedly, Meta executives may adjust their plans based on their observations of the developments in the capabilities of AI. Last month, it was reported that the social media giant was planning to lay off 20 per cent or more of its global workforce.