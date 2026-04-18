Meta may slash 8,000 jobs on May 20 as AI reshapes workforce: Report

Fresh layoffs may be on the horizon in the tech industry, as companies intensify efforts to streamline operations and prioritise AI-led efficiency. Social media giant Meta has reportedly said that it intends to conduct the first wave of its sweeping layoffs for 2026 on May 20.
According to a report by Reuters, the company is likely to lay off about 10 per cent of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees globally. The Mark Zuckerberg-led firm may also plan additional layoffs in the second half of the year, the report said.
The details of the impending layoffs later this year, such as number of layoffs, date, etc., are not yet confirmed. Reportedly, Meta executives may adjust their plans based on their observations of the developments in the capabilities of AI. Last month, it was reported that the social media giant was planning to lay off 20 per cent or more of its global workforce.
There has been no official confirmation from Meta yet. The reports surface at a time when Zuckerberg is bullish about AI and is pushing hundreds of billions to redefine the organisation’s inner workings around it. Meta is not alone in its foray into AI; this is a trend seen in major US companies this year, especially in the tech sector.
Earlier this week, Snap Inc. announced that it will lay off about 1,000 employees, about 16 per cent of its workforce. The company said that advancements in AI are helping it streamline operations and operate with smaller teams. Reportedly, over 65 per cent of new code at Snapchat is being generated using AI coding tools, and it is also assigning other critical tasks to focused teams and AI agents.
Many tech companies are moving toward leaner teams while accelerating AI adoption to improve efficiency and streamline operations. In the recent months, Amazon.com slashed 30,000 corporate employees, about 10 per cent of its white-collar workers. In February, Block, a fintech firm, cut nearly half of its workforce. In both of these instances, the company executives justified the layoffs, citing efficiency gains from AI.
According to Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking tech layoffs in real time, 73,212 employees have lost their jobs in 2026 so far. Meta’s layoff plans this year could mark its most significant workforce reduction since the 2022–23 “year of efficiency”, when about 21,000 jobs were cut. Unlike then, when the company faced declining stock and overestimated pandemic-era growth, Meta is now in a stronger financial position.
Executives are reportedly aiming for a leaner structure with fewer management layers, supported by AI-driven productivity. The company’s stock has risen modestly this year, though it remains below last summer’s peak. In 2024, Meta reported over $200 billion in revenue and $60 billion in profit and had nearly 79,000 employees at year-end.