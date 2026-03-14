Meta may cut up to 20% of workforce as AI spending surges

As CEO Mark Zuckerberg doubles down on generative AI, Meta is weighing major job cuts to offset rising infrastructure costs.(Source: File)

Meta is planning sweeping layoffs that could affect 20 per cent or more of the company, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Meta seeks to offset costly artificial intelligence infrastructure bets and prepare for greater efficiency brought about by AI-assisted workers.

No date has been set for the cuts and the magnitude has not been finalized, the people said.

Top executives have recently signaled the plans to ⁠other senior leaders ​at Meta and told them to begin planning how to pare back, two of the people said. The sources spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to disclose the cuts.