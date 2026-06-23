Meta launches AI smart glasses from $299, Kylie Jenner edition unveiled

Meta, on Tuesday, June 23, expanded its push into wearable AI by launching a new range of smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The collaboration between the tech giant and eyewear brand is introducing new frame designs, upgraded AI features, and a special collection created in collaboration with Kylie Jenner.

The new lineup called Meta Glasses starts at $299 and features three unique frame styles. While the Meta Adventurer offers a classic rectangular design, the Meta Fury is for users seeking a bolder look. Meanwhile, the Meta Glasses by Kylie, is a slim oval-shaped frame inspired by her personal style. This also marks the media personality’s entry into wearable technology.

The company said that the glasses will be available in a range of colours, including Classic Black, Racing Green, Merlot and Sandstone, with options for clear, sun, polarised and Transitions lenses. At launch, the company is offering 26 style combinations.

Also, the glasses support prescription lenses and introduce a new Rx Lens Swap programme that lets users have prescription lenses fitted by their preferred optician without impacting the product warranty.

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Like Meta’s existing smart glasses, the new lineup includes open-ear speakers for listening to music and taking calls, a built-in camera for hands-free photo and video capture, and multiple microphones for voice commands and communication. The company said that the glasses provide more than eight hours of battery life on a single charge.

The launch also marks the first hardware release to ship with Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, the first model developed by the company’s recently announced Meta Superintelligence Labs. According to Meta, the updated AI assistant offers improved multimodal capabilities, allowing it to better understand a user’s surroundings and provide contextual assistance.

Meta said users will be able to ask questions about what they are seeing, receive recommendations, manage schedules, and access information such as sports scores or nearby restaurants through voice commands. Meta AI powered by Muse Spark is also being rolled out to existing Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses in the United States and Canada. Meta also announced numerous software features for its AI glasses ecosystem. These include Dynamic Photo, which automatically captures multiple frames and recommends the best image, and upcoming pedestrian navigation support that will provide turn-by-turn directions without requiring a display.

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The company is also expanding live translation support with 14 new languages, including Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese and Korean. The feature now supports 20 languages in total, enabling real-time multilingual conversations.

The new Meta Glasses are available starting today through Meta’s online store and retail partners including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Best Buy and Amazon in select markets. The glasses come with a foldable charging case that provides up to 40 hours of additional battery life, while a new charging stand compatible with multiple Meta eyewear products is also available.

It needs to be noted that Meta has not announced pricing or availability for India, and there is currently no confirmation on when the new Meta Glasses will launch here.