Meta halts AI training project tracking employees after internal security lapse

Meta’s controversial efforts to gather employees’ computer movements to train its AI systems have been put on hold for now.

The social media giant has temporarily suspended the employee tracking programme after a worker flagged an internal security issue that exposed potentially sensitive data to other Meta employees, according to a report by Wired.

Launched in April this year, the Model Compatibility Initiative (MCI) involves an internal tool that reportedly collects computer inputs of employees such as mouse movements, click locations, and keystrokes, as well as screen content. It has only been applicable for US-based employees so far.

The roll-out of the tool was met with pushback from employees concerned about privacy, security, and personal liberty. Initially, employees could not opt out from being part of the project. However, that has reportedly changed to a limited degree after Meta employees protested, with some even circulating petitions.