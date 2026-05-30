Meta eyes AI pendant as part of its ambitious new hardware strategy

Meta Platforms is preparing a broader push into AI-focused consumer hardware. A new internal memo reportedly outlines plans that include smart wearables, upgraded AI devices, and a possible artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pendant.
According to a report by The Information, the memo details Meta’s long-term hardware strategy as the company seeks to position itself at the centre of the rapidly growing AI ecosystem. The plans suggest Meta is exploring more personalised and persistent AI experiences through its wearable devices.
One of the most notable products mentioned in the memo is an AI pendant, a wearable device that could function as a voice-based digital assistant worn around the neck. While technical details remain unclear, the report says the device is expected to focus on voice-based AI interactions. It remains unclear whether it will include cameras or other sensors.
The roadmap also aims to improve the performance of Meta’s loss-making Reality Labs hardware division. The memo also reportedly mentions a business-focused initiative called ‘Wearables for Work’, aimed at enterprise customers.This development comes amid a growing industry trend in which tech giants are researching AI-based hardware beyond mobile phones. Screenless personal assistants, wearables with AI functionality, and AI-driven multimodal user interfaces are some trends the operating companies are exploring.
The company is also continuing to expand its AI infrastructure and assistant capabilities across its apps, smart glasses, and future devices as competition intensifies with rivals including OpenAI, Google, and Apple. While Meta has not officially commented on the report or announced a launch timeline for the reported AI pendant, the memo suggests the company is accelerating development of AI-centric hardware designed to make digital assistants more personal, portable, and continuously accessible.
Meta has a long history of investing in AI and wearable technology. For instance, Meta has developed Ray-Ban Meta glasses that use a camera, speaker, and voice functionality along with an AI assistant capability. Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly highlighted AI-powered wearables, smart glasses, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) as key parts of Meta’s long-term computing strategy.
For context, Meta’s reported plans to develop an AI-powered pendant seem to build on its broader push into wearable hardware, including its 2025 acquisition of AI startup Limitless. The startup was known for a clip-on pendant that could record conversations, transcribe them, and use generative AI to create summaries and memory aids. Introduced in 2024 at a starting price of $99, the device was designed to help users capture meetings and everyday interactions.
At the time of the acquisition, CEO of Limitless, Dan Siroker, said the company shared Meta’s vision of developing AI-enabled wearables and “personal superintelligence.” The deal with Limitless signalled Meta’s ambition to expand beyond Ray-Ban smart glasses and build a wider ecosystem of AI hardware. “We share this vision, and we’ll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life,” Siroker wrote after; however, he did not disclose the financial terms.