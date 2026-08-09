Meta CTO says AI productivity gains should mean more work, not extra time off

Tech industry leaders have long promised that AI will boost productivity, enabling workers to get more done in less time. But that extra time saved may not necessarily mean more vacation days or time off – at least for Meta employees.

The social media giant is instead looking to channel those AI-driven productivity gains into more, higher value work.

In a recent townhall with employees, Meta’s chief technology officer (CTO) Andrew Bosworth said that he does not think those supercharged by AI will be able to take more time off.

Bosworth further said that while working at Meta is not easy, that time should be used to build more products for its users since Meta staff are “doing the most exciting stuff on the planet.” His remarks were in response to a question posed by an employee asking him if AI productivity gains could be channeled into more vacation time, according to a report by Business Insider.