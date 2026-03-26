Meta considers job cuts while boosting AI infrastructure spend: Report

The latest cuts come as Meta appears to be moving away from its earlier focus on the metaverse.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Meta is laying off hundreds of employees across several parts of its business. As per reports, the job cuts are in view of its broader shift towards artificial intelligence (AI).

Reportedly, the latest round of layoffs may impact teams in recruiting, social media, sales, and its Reality Labs division, which works on virtual reality headsets and smart glasses.

However, the company has not shared the exact number of employees impacted. As of December 2025, Meta had nearly 79,000 workers globally.

A spokesperson of the social media giant told The Verge that the layoffs are part of ongoing changes within the company. They told the publication that teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure that they are in the best position to achieve their goals.