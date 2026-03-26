Meta considers job cuts while boosting AI infrastructure spend: Report

Meta is laying off hundreds of employees across several parts of its business. As per reports, the job cuts are in view of its broader shift towards artificial intelligence (AI).
Reportedly, the latest round of layoffs may impact teams in recruiting, social media, sales, and its Reality Labs division, which works on virtual reality headsets and smart glasses.
However, the company has not shared the exact number of employees impacted. As of December 2025, Meta had nearly 79,000 workers globally.
A spokesperson of the social media giant told The Verge that the layoffs are part of ongoing changes within the company. They told the publication that teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure that they are in the best position to achieve their goals.
Furthermore, the spokesperson said that they are finding other opportunities, where possible, for employees whose positions may be impacted. This indicates that Meta is working on shifting affected employees into other roles within the organisation.
The latest cuts come as Meta appears to be moving away from its earlier focus on the metaverse. In recent months, the company has shifted its focus towards increasing spending on AI.
Meta is expected to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, including large data centres and new hardware. The company is also working on advanced chips and systems to support its growing AI ambitions.
Reality Labs, once key to Meta’s long-term vision, has been hit hard. Earlier this year, the company cut at least 1,000 jobs in the division and also shut down three virtual reality studios.
Meta paused work on its workplace-focused metaverse platform and stopped producing new content for its VR fitness app, Supernatural. There was also uncertainty around its 3D social platform Horizon Worlds, though the company later confirmed it would remain available for now.