Meta AI gets smarter: It can now plan your day, do research, and create presentations

Meta has introduced a major upgrade to its AI assistant, launching a new set of capabilities that allow it to move beyond answering questions and actively complete tasks on behalf of users. It is powered by the company’s latest Muse Spark 1.1 model. The enhanced Meta AI can now make plans, connect with apps such as email and calendars, conduct research, generate presentations, and more.

Meta describes the announcement as its next step toward building personal superintelligence – an AI assistant that understands a user’s context, works proactively and carries out tasks with minimal intervention. Rather than requiring repeated prompts, the upgraded assistant is designed to plan, execute and follow through on requests from start to finish.

According to Meta, users can now ask the AI to handle multi-step activities such as planning a home renovation, preparing a fitness schedule or organising an event. For instance, someone renovating a kitchen can have Meta AI understand their preferred style, search Marketplace for furniture and fixtures within a budget, and create a visual mood board.

Similarly, the assistant can build a personalised half-marathon training plan that adjusts to a user’s schedule and sends weekly updates. It can also help organise events by checking calendars and suggesting suitable dates and venues.

Meta says the AI can provide daily briefings by summarising calendar events, highlighting scheduling conflicts and notifying users about changes to planned activities. It can also generate recurring meal plans, send alerts for product launches such as sneaker releases or provide regular updates on topics users follow.

Beyond productivity features, Meta AI is gaining research capabilities. The company says the assistant can synthesize information from across the web, from research papers to content shared by creators and communities on its apps. After compiling information, users can ask the AI to transform its findings into presentation slides.

While the AI is generating reports or presentations, users can edit the output in real time by asking it to change the focus, adjust the tone or remove sections before the task is complete. All AI-generated content, including presentations, training plans and mood boards, will be stored in one place for future access and sharing.

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The new experience is enabled by Muse Spark 1.1, which Meta says is built to work with users’ apps, plan tasks and follow through from start to finish. The company says these capabilities power both the Meta AI app and Meta.ai, expanding the assistant from a conversational chatbot into a system capable of taking action on a user’s behalf.

The features have begun rolling out in select markets through the Meta AI app and Meta.ai. Meta said availability will expand to more countries and additional platforms, including WhatsApp, in the coming weeks. Users will also continue to have access to Incognito chats for private conversations within the assistant.