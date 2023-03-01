Meta announces plans to include AI-powered chatbot in WhatsApp, Instagram

AI chatbots are growing to become an important part of our lives. After ChatGPT’s massive success, other companies are looking to ride the AI wave as well. While Meta has already been working on its own LLM (large language model), which is the technology that powers AI chatbots, a new announcement now sheds light on how the company will be implementing it into its products.

In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg says that Meta is creating a “new top-level product group” that’s “focused on generative AI.” The company is pulling together teams working on generative AI from across into a single larger team.

This new team will start by building “creative and expressive tools,” but with time will focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways. The personas will not only be built into Meta’s chat apps, namely WhatsApp and Messenger, but also the photo app Instagram.

On WhatsApp and Messenger, the AI persona may be available as a chatbot people can talk to. Snapchat is already working on something similar – MyAI will be accessible from the top of all conversations as a fun bot to talk to. And on Instagram, AI will be used in creative Instagram filters and ad formats.

Zuckerberg admits that there’s a lot of foundational work to do first before the company gets to the “really futuristic experiences.” In other words, expect simpler AI-based features first. Proper AI chatbots that you can interact with and get your queries cleared with will come later.

Chatbots on Messenger aren’t entirely new, though. The messaging platform gained chatbot support back in 2016 and several companies have plugged their bots into it, helping provide their customers with a smarter experience. However, a built-in ChatGPT-like bot will be a first.

Meta has also invested heavily in the Metaverse – a 3D-enabled virtual space that uses virtual reality, augmented reality, and other advanced technologies to create an immersive interactive world. It also includes AI to some extent.