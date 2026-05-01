Mark Zuckerberg on Meta layoffs: ‘If we invest more in one area, we have less capital for others’

Amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry, Mark Zuckerberg has offered a justification for Meta Platforms’s recent job cuts. At a company town hall on Thursday, April 30, the CEO cited increased capital spending for AI as the key driver of its planned layoffs.

“If we’re investing more in one area to serve our community, then that means we have less capital to allocate to the other. So that means we do need to take down the size of ​the ​company somewhat,” he said according to a report in Reuters. He further added that Meta has two major cost centres – compute infrastructure and ‘people-oriented things.’

Last month the company had announced that it will be laying off around 8,000 employees as it accelerated its spending on AI and related infrastructure. However, in his town hall meeting, Zuckerberg said that the workforce cuts were not related to Meta’s reorganisation of teams around a new “AI native” structure and efforts to build AI agents.

This is the first time Zuckerberg has addressed about ‌the layoffs since it was first ​reported in ​March. Following its job cuts of about 10 per cent from its workforce on May 20, the social media giant has plans to push additional cuts in the second half of the year.

On April 23, Meta Platforms revealed the layoffs in an internal memo sent to employees on Thursday, April 23. The memo stated that the layoffs will come in effect on May 20. Reportedly, the social media giant also indicated that it will not be hiring staff for the 6,000 open roles that it had planned to fill earlier.

The company has been relatively silent about its sweeping job cuts and recent initiatives like tracking staff mouse clicks and movements to train AI agents. This silence has also reportedly led to discontentment among its existing employees. According to Reuters, several employees have openly criticised Zuckerberg and others from Meta’s leadership in the internal message forum.

Meanwhile, on the other hand Meta Platforms’s latest $25 billion bond sale underscores how its aggressive push into artificial intelligence is reshaping both its finances and workforce strategy. The company recently raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to as much as $145 billion, part of a broader surge that could see Big Tech collectively spend over $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

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This shift toward capital-intensive AI investments is also influencing cost decisions internally. As Meta allocates more resources to data centres, chips, and AI development, it has begun cutting spending in other areas, including scaling back its metaverse ambitions and reducing headcount.

The developments highlight how AI is not just driving growth, but also forcing structural changes, including layoffs, across the company.