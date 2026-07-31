LinkedIn lets users report AI-generated ‘slop’ posts in push for authentic content

AI slop, or low-quality, AI-generated content shared on social media, has become increasingly common, making it harder for users to find authentic and meaningful posts. LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, has come out with a quick fix for AI slop. On Thursday, the platform announced a new feature that allows users to report AI slop. Now, they can click on a ‘seems like AI slop’ button if they sense that a post has been written using AI.
According to a recent report by Pangram Labs, an AI-detection platform, over 40 per cent of long posts on LinkedIn were entirely AI-generated. The report termed the site the most AI-saturated platform. Since AI models that could generate text and visuals with simple prompts made its way to the internet, there has been a deluge of AI slop posts on social media. These posts seem formal but add no meaningful value to the user, other than crowding their news feeds or timelines.
LinkedIn’s chief product officer, Hari Srinivasan, shared a long post on the platform announcing the new feature. “AI slop is a top priority for all of us. We really care about this. People come to LinkedIn to connect with real people and share their real perspectives, ideas and expertise. Here are a few more changes to keep it that way,” said Srinivasan.
Srinivasan said that the platform has been consistently investing in its automation defences, adding that on comments alone, it is now catching hundreds of thousands of automated comment attempts each day. They have blocked billions of other automation attempts (posting at scale, slop) in the last couple months alone.
“We are ramping up a series of new and improved classifiers that identify if a post is AI-slop or generally low-quality content. This will reduce the amount of AI slop you might see in suggested content and content from outside your network,” he said.
According to the platform, reporting such content, even though they are hard to define, is allowing it to tune its models and offer better feeds to users. For those sharing content, the platform is also testing a way to privately flag in their dashboards whenever members feel their post may seem inauthentic or reliant heavily on AI.
According to Srinivasan, this approach is based on two learnings; first, AI and slop are not the same thing; and second, the platform wants members to get feedback from real humans on what sounds authentic, not just have an AI detector review it and get it wrong.
Srinivasan said the company asked users why they relied on AI when writing posts. It found that because LinkedIn encourages people to share detailed professional thoughts and experiences, many users use AI to feel more confident about their writing. As a result, LinkedIn is removing its ‘Enhance your post’ feature and replacing it with a proofreading tool that corrects grammar and spelling without changing the user’s intent or writing style.