LinkedIn lets users report AI-generated ‘slop’ posts in push for authentic content

AI slop, or low-quality, AI-generated content shared on social media, has become increasingly common, making it harder for users to find authentic and meaningful posts. LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, has come out with a quick fix for AI slop. On Thursday, the platform announced a new feature that allows users to report AI slop. Now, they can click on a ‘seems like AI slop’ button if they sense that a post has been written using AI.

According to a recent report by Pangram Labs, an AI-detection platform, over 40 per cent of long posts on LinkedIn were entirely AI-generated. The report termed the site the most AI-saturated platform. Since AI models that could generate text and visuals with simple prompts made its way to the internet, there has been a deluge of AI slop posts on social media. These posts seem formal but add no meaningful value to the user, other than crowding their news feeds or timelines.