LinkedIn introduces AI-powered Feed ranking, cracks down on automated comments

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has announced a slew of updates to its main Feed, including a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ranking system, stricter measures against automated comments, and ways to reduce generic or engagement-driven posts.

The platform said that the changes intend to make the Feed more relevant and useful for professionals at the same time maintaining authenticity in conversations.

One of the most significant updates is a new content ranking system powered by generative AI models. LinkedIn said it is introducing larger sequence models known as Generative Recommenders, combined with large language models (LLMs), to better understand what posts are about and how user interests evolve over time.

According to the company, the new models analyse multiple signals to decide which posts appear in a user’s Feed. These include information users voluntarily share on their profiles, such as their industry, work experience, skills and geographic location. The model also studies how people engage with content over time, including posts they interact with and those they ignore.

By combining these signals, LinkedIn says the Feed can adapt more quickly when users begin exploring new topics or participating in new conversations. The company said the system is designed to surface more relevant and timely posts, whether they come from a user’s direct connections or from professionals outside their immediate network.

Alongside the algorithm update, LinkedIn said it is also stepping up efforts to curb inauthentic activity on the platform meaning it is targeting practices such as automated comments, engagement pods, and use of third-party tools that boost interactions.

LinkedIn noted that automated comment tools and browser extensions that generate replies are not allowed on the platform. The company said its systems are being strengthened to identify and reduce such behaviour in order to ensure conversations remain genuine.

The company is also introducing changes to reduce what it calls generic or engagement bait content in the Feed. Over the coming months, the platform plans to limit the reach of posts designed mainly to trigger comments or boost visibility without offering meaningful insights.

Examples include posts that ask users to comment phrases such as ‘Yes’ if they agree, posts where unrelated videos are attached simply to increase distribution, and repetitive thought-leadership posts that offer little original perspective.

The platform said that the goal is to prioritise posts that provide useful insights, such as industry analysis, professional advice or thoughtful discussions about workplace trends.

Another update focuses on improving the experience for new users. LinkedIn’s Feed usually relies heavily on signals such as profile information and past engagement to customise recommendations. This means for new members who have little activity history, it can make the Feed less relevant initially.

To address this, LinkedIn is testing a new Interest Picker during the sign-up process. The feature allows new users to select topics they want to see in their Feed, such as leadership, job search skills or career growth.

LinkedIn said the updates are part of its broader effort to make the Feed a more trusted place for professional conversations and knowledge exchange. The company added that the changes are already rolling out and will continue to evolve as LinkedIn tests and refines its system.