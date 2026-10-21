What Is Launa-Omni? Salesforce’s push towards more responsive enterprise Voice AI

Voice AI is turning out to be a crucial technology for enterprises considering its ability to build direct pathways between customers, employees, and business systems. With AI adoption moving briskly across customer service, sales, and internal operations, voice is emerging as an interface of convenience. In this direction, Salesforce AI Research has developed Launa-Omni, a voice model offering real-time support for two-way conversations between people and AI.

According to the makers, the model is aimed at enterprise applications, including experiences that are offered within Salesforce and Slack. Salesforce AI Research, which is the R&D organisation within Salesforce that develops AI technologies for enterprise use cases, said that Launa-Omni aims to bring accuracy, responsiveness, and transparency – all crucial for business tasks – to natural conversational interaction.

How Launa-Omni works

The company said that Launa-Omni uses a text model that has been adapted to process audio, bringing speech and language within a shared latent space. Another text-to-speech (TTS) model that has been trained in-house converts the model’s written response into spoken output. This architecture is said to be distinct from the most common approaches to voice AI. Traditionally, such systems use separate models for speech recognition, language processing, and generating speech. While this approach makes it easier to examine the text, the step-by-step processing can lead to delays and may result in loss of information from the original speech.

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On the other hand, speech-to-speech systems process spoken input and generate spoken output directly. They are capable of supporting natural exchanges but may make the reasoning behind responses obscure and may need higher serving costs. However, Launa-Omni takes a different route by integrating audio processing into its core language model, at the same time retaining a separate speech-generation component. Salesforce said that this design helps the model retain information such as pace of speaking, hesitation and emphasis, things that are usually lost when speech is first converted into a conventional text transcript. The company said that Launa-Omni’s text responses are also visible before they are actually spoken.

How does Launa-Omni help enterprises?

In its announcement blog, Salesforce highlighted three priorities in Launa-Omni’s design: responsiveness, accuracy, and interpretability. For responsiveness, a real-time processing system spots when a speaker has finished their turn, helping the model respond without any pauses. In terms of accuracy, the model can be customised and fine-tuned to better handle names, dates, alphanumeric identifiers and industry-specific terms. The company said that these details are important in business environments where a misunderstanding could impact customer records or workflows.

When it comes to interpretability, since the generated text is visible before the spoken response, teams can examine the answer and correct it if needed. According to Salesforce, this gives users greater visibility into what the system intends to say.

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In its blog, Salesforce also reported some of its competitive results across three benchmarks. Launa-Omni achieved an average score of 59.69 per cent across three runs on Audio MultiChallenge, compared with a top public score of 60.40 per cent shown in the company’s comparison. On VoiceBench, a benchmark that evaluates instruction following, reasoning and safety, it secured 90.60 per cent. Another benchmark, τ³-Voice, which measures voice-based customer-service performance across retail, airlines and telecommunications, Launa-Omni achieved a macro score of 72.9 per cent using a custom evaluation setup. Salesforce also said that the model is significantly smaller than several competing voice models. It needs to be noted that the benchmark figures are company-reported results. With performance benchmarks, companies may cherry-pick the scores that make their models look best.

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When it comes to use cases, Salesforce claims that Launa-Omni can be paired with a more capable AI model when a task requires deeper reasoning, searching or complex actions. This will allow voice to remain the primary interface; at the same time, more demanding work is handled by another system. A simplified version of the model is already used in Slackbot Voice Dictation, according to Salesforce. However, the published results do not establish that Launa-Omni outperforms every competing model or that it eliminates errors. In essence, Launa-Omni indicates Salesforce’s effort to make voice AI more practical for business use by combining conversational speed, accuracy, operating costs, and human oversight.