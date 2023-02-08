Microsoft Bing AI features: How to jump waitlist, get faster access

Bing has remained a search engine underdog so far, with Google enjoying a mammoth share of the market. But with a massive update on the way that integrates a new LLM (Large Language Model) by OpenAI, Microsoft is trying to snatch some of that share. Once the update is rolled out you’ll be able to yield answers in a conversational style from Bing, which should be a faster way to look up information than having to scour the internet. Right now, you’ll have to sign up on the waitlist since Bing is still in a limited release – and hope for the best. But as it stands, Microsoft itself has provided a way to jump the queue and gain access sooner than others. We’ve detailed this below.

First, how to sign up for the new Bing waitlist

Signing up is simple. Just go to the Bing website, where you’ll see a banner for “introducing the new Bing.” Click on it, and you’ll be taken to a new page where you’ll be shown the new search experience. You’ll see a Join the Waitlist option here, which you’ll need to tap on. You can sign up from both desktop and mobile versions of Bing, so it won’t matter what device you use to sign up. Just be sure to create a Microsoft account beforehand.

How to jump the Bing waitlist

Since Microsoft’s yet to provide a definitive date for when the new Bing will be rolled out widely, your best bet would be to sit tight and wait. But there’s a way you can speed things up. Microsoft says you can “get ahead in the line” when you set “Microsoft defaults” on your PC and install the Microsoft Bing app on your phone.

To set Microsoft Edge as your default browser on your Windows 11 PC, select Start > Settings > Apps > Default apps. Open Default apps, select Microsoft Edge, and hit Set default.

To set Microsoft Edge as your default browser on your Windows 10 PC, click on the Start button, and then type Default apps. In the search results, select Default apps. Open Default apps. Under Web browser, select Microsoft Edge.

To set Microsoft Bing as your default search provider on Edge, open Microsoft Edge and head to Settings from the top right. On the left, click Privacy and Services. In the “Search engine used in the address bar” drop-down on the right switch to Bing. You don’t need to follow this process if you’re setting up Edge for the first time since the browser defaults to Bing.

To set MSN on your Edge homepage, open up the browser and hit the Settings icon on the top right corner of your homepage. Here, change layout to Informational.

Advertisement

Other things that Microsoft recommends you do is pinning Edge and Bing.com to your Windows taskbar.