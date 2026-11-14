After Jensen Huang’s exit, what lies ahead for Nvidia’s open-source AI ambitions?

With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepping down, questions are emerging over the future of the company’s commitment to open-source AI. Huang has been one of the technology industry’s strongest advocates of open-weight AI models, arguing that they are essential to innovation, competition and wider AI adoption. His departure comes at a time when open AI models are facing growing regulatory scrutiny in the US, putting the spotlight on whether Nvidia will continue to champion the technology under its next leadership.

A quick recap of what open-weight and open-source AI models are. Open-weight models make their trained parameters, or weights, available for developers to download, run and modify. Open-source models go a step further by also offering access to components such as the source code, training data, and instructions needed to understand and reproduce how the models were developed. This allows developers and researchers to inspect, use, modify and build on these systems.

Despite the growing availability of open models, developers continue to rely more heavily on proprietary AI systems. A recent research paper co-authored by Frank Nagle, who is a research scientist at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, highlights this gap. The paper states that users largely prefer closed models, which are proprietary inference models from companies like Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. According to the paper, the closed models account for about 80 per cent of the usage of all tokens processed on OpenRouter, a tech platform offering a single API through which developers can access hundreds of AI models. The same report also stated that only 20 per cent of AI tokens are processed for less-expensive open models from companies like Meta, Mistral and DeepSeek.

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Why Jensen Huang backs open AI models

The former Nvidia CEO has consistently advocated that both open source and closed models have been vital for the AI industry. The 63-year-old does not see either as antithetical. In his view, both serve different purposes. While closed models push the limits of AI, open models let companies, researchers, developers, and nations build AI systems of their own. His views are increasingly relevant at a time when Chinese AI companies like Moonshot AI, DeepSeek, and others are making significant strides with their open-weight models.

In October 2024, while speaking on the BG2 podcast interview with Brad Gerstner, Huang was asked if open-source models keep pace with the most advanced closed AI models. In response, the Nvidia co-founder said that the debate should never be about choosing one over the other. He reasoned that open models are particularly important for industries like healthcare, finance, transportation, and scientific research, where they are required to develop AI systems that are trained for specific needs. Huang also made a distinction that an open model alone is not a complete product; rather, it provides the base on which developers can build specialised AI applications.

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Similarly, in December 2025, during a fireside chat with John Hamre at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Huang spoke about the importance of open models with reference to the US-China rivalry in AI. While he admitted that the US-based companies were ahead in frontier AI models, he acknowledged that China was remarkably ahead in open-source AI. He also cautioned that the US should not fall behind in making AI accessible for everyone.

Earlier this year in March, while talking to computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, Huang elaborated on why Nvidia was foraying in open-weight models, including the Nemotron family. He cited industry adoption, research and innovation, and AI moving beyond language as the three key reasons for supporting open models. “If everything is proprietary, it’s hard to do research, and it’s hard to innovate on top of, around, with.”

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Besides, for Nvidia, according to Huang, developing open models helps it better understand how AI architectures are evolving. And, this in turn paves the way for the design of its future chips and computing systems. Similarly, amid growing clamour about the safety concerns tied to open-source models, in July, Huang made a strong case against the idea that such models are inherently unsafe.

Perhaps Huang’s most direct endorsement of open models, especially those developed in China, was when he raved about them in an Axios interview. The former CEO said that American businesses should be allowed to use Chinese open models instead of discouraging them. He had outright rejected the idea that Chinese open models inherently posed a security threat to businesses in the US. When it comes to the economics of AI, Huang has been of the view that cheaper and freely available AI models will actually benefit Nvidia, mainly because more people and businesses will begin using AI, thereby increasing the demand for chips, data centres, and compute infrastructure.

After Huang, what happens to open-source AI?

However, Huang’s advocacy comes at a time when open-source AI is facing growing political and regulatory pushback in the US. Despite support from influential technology leaders, open-weight models have come under scrutiny, with some policymakers and AI companies calling for tighter restrictions.

Ahead of the US mid-term results, David Sacks, a top technology adviser to US President Donald Trump, had warned that open models could become an “endangered species” in Washington, citing repeated attempts to restrict or ban them. He argued that proposed AI regulations may bring too many models under government scrutiny, potentially creating hurdles for developers and smaller AI companies. On November 3, while speaking at an AI conference in San Francisco, Sacks asked the open-source community to organise politically and push back against regulatory efforts. He also reportedly accused OpenAI and Anthropic of using their influence to shape regulations in ways that could favour bigger industry players and limit competition.

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Even though Nvidia has commercial reasons to continue supporting open AI, the CEO stepping down could end up changing how the company backs the movement, especially when there is a serious debate raging in the US about tighter restrictions on AI models. Here’s what could possibly happen:

Nvidia’s commitment to open AI could be tested

With interim CEO Colette Kress at the helm, Nvidia’s commitment to open AI will be put to the test. At the same time, the board is also searching for a permanent successor. Huang’s exit may not indicate a change in Nvidia’s approach to open AI. The company has robust commercial incentives to back an ecosystem where more developers, governments and businesses get to build and run AI models. Though there is a difference between supporting open AI as a business strategy and actively endorsing political and regulatory debates. Nvidia may continue investing in open models, but whether its next leadership will defend the ecosystem with the same passion as Huang remains to be seen.

The future of Hugging Face acquisition

After the resignation of Huang, Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue stated that the company will continue to back open-source AI, regardless of the leadership change at Nvidia. In his X post, Delangue assured that Hugging Face will continue to keep fighting for open-source AI. In September, Nvidia agreed to acquire the open-source platform for $12.3 billion, and as of now, the transaction is reportedly underway. However, it also faces scrutiny from the US Department of Justice over AI sector competition. Nvidia has said that Hugging Face will continue to be an open platform and that developers will not be required to use Nvidia hardware or compute to build or deploy models. However, with Huang no longer leading the company, there will be interest in whether the new leadership maintains the same commitment to the open AI ecosystem. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Nvidia’s open-weight models could continue, but priorities may change

Nvidia has been developing its own family of open-weight AI models under the Nemotron brand. These models let developers download, customise and deploy AI systems. Nvidia has invested in making its models more accessible by releasing model weights, training data, and information about how they were developed. However, some reports indicate that Huang’s departure was unlikely to impact the development of Nemotron models. However, it remains to be seen to what extent open AI remains a strategic priority for Nvidia, and that would largely depend on the decisions made by incoming leadership.

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Open-source loses its star campaigner

Huang has been the most vocal about the necessity of open AI models for innovation and has maintained that they are inevitable for startups, institutions, and businesses to innovate and stay relevant in the AI era. With him stepping down, there could be a gap in the industry, especially in Washington, where open-weight AI models are facing calls for tighter regulation. His backing for the technology was not merely about making AI accessible; it also aligned with Nvidia’s larger business interests. Since open models allow businesses, governments, and developers to build and run their own AI systems, there would be a demand uptick for GPUs, servers, and data centre infrastructure that Nvidia sells. This essentially means Nvidia has commercial incentives to back open AI even without Huang as CEO.

Regulatory debate in the US

Huang was a key voice in the debate over AI regulation in the US. He had argued that open-source AI models should not automatically be treated as security risks and that limiting their access could curtail innovation. With him now out of the picture, policymakers and AI companies batting for tighter restrictions, especially on models developed in China, may be emboldened. This also comes at a time when leading companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are pushing for stronger safety requirements. At the same time, advocates of open source and developers caution that aggressive regulation could make it difficult for smaller players to compete. In the absence of Huang, the open-source community may lose an influential industry leader who had the wherewithal and political standing to challenge such proposals.