Is SpaceX building an AI phone? Elon Musk calls report ‘utterly false’

SpaceX seems to have developed a prototype of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered handset and demonstrated it to investors and stakeholders ahead of its anticipated initial public offering (IPO). However, CEO Elon Musk has publicly denied the claims. Responding to the report on X, Musk described it as “utterly false” without providing additional details.

The prototype features a slim design that is thinner than Apple’s iPhone and is intended to integrate AI capabilities from xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report also suggested that the device would run on a proprietary operating system and use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.