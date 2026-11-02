Instinct fixes WhatsApp disruption: What happened, what does its personal AI agent do?

AI assistant startup Instinct said that it has resolved a technical issue that left several users unable to text and delegate tasks to their AI agents via WhatsApp.

Instinct CEO Noah Shinn identified the cause for the temporary outage as a configuration error on the startup’s end that interrupted payments to one of its service providers.

“The issue has now been resolved, and WhatsApp is working normally again. Messages you sent us during the outage were received, and we’re following up with anyone who didn’t get a response,” Shinn said in a post on X on Monday, November 2. “We’re sorry for the disruption and are making changes to prevent it from happening again. We’ll keep you informed whenever something like this affects Instinct,” he added.

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Separately, several Instinct users also reported that WhatsApp had banned their accounts, sparking concerns that the action could be linked to Meta’s restrictions on third-party AI agents.

An update on WhatsApp service For part of this morning, Instinct wasn’t able to reply to users on WhatsApp because a configuration issue on our side interrupted payments to one of our service providers. The issue has now been resolved, and WhatsApp is working normally again. Messages you sent us during the outage were received, and we’re following up with anyone who didn’t get a response. We’re sorry for the disruption and are making changes to prevent it from happening again. We’ll keep you informed whenever something like this affects Instinct. — Noah Shinn (@noahrshinn) November 2, 2026

The development comes amid a brewing turf war in the fiercely competitive AI agent race, signaling a shift toward more closed, tightly controlled ecosystems. WhatsApp’s efforts to shut out competing AI chatbots have been met with controversy in the past. It has also brought the Meta-owned platform under regulatory scrutiny, particularly in the European Union (EU).

Ironically, Meta’s own Muse AI agent was banned by Amazon last month, underscoring another point of friction between online platforms and personal AI agent providers. Citing privacy and security risks, Amazon said it did not receive advance notice from Meta that its AI agent would be accessing its online store.

In this context, let’s take a closer look at Instinct and what Meta’s terms of service say about third-party AI agents.

What is Instinct?

Instinct is an AI personal agent that works by connecting to a user’s applications and devices, including their email, messaging apps, calendar as well as their device’s audio, location, screen, and more.

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Users can then text the Instinct agent or call it via WhatsApp, and prompt it to perform various personal tasks for them, like booking appointments and reservations, finding cheap flights, scheduling a ride to the airport, cleaning up email inboxes, organising important information, handling shopping purchases, and much more.

Instinct uses its own phone number and computer to handle tasks for users. It is powered by the company’s core proprietary large language model (LLM). Following its limited rollout in August this year, Instinct generated a lot of buzz among AI developers for its incredible capabilities, reminding some of the excitement around OpenClaw.

It was created by a small team led by Shinn, who is a former Sierra research scientist. The San Francisco-based startup is a subsidiary of Spear Street Technology, per its terms and California business filings. It raised $1 billion in its latest funding round, according to multiple news reports.

While Instinct initially drew considerable attention, it is far from the only company moving beyond AI chatbots that simply answer prompts and looking to embed personal AI agents in people’s digital lives. Last month, OpenAI debuted Dots following the triumphant rollout of Meta’s Muse agent. Claude Duet is Anthropic’s bet on personal AI agents that can manage people’s working lives.

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Google’s Gemini Spark is described as “your 24/7 personal AI agent”. Even Apple stepped up efforts this year with the launch of its redesigned Siri AI, which it described as “a profoundly more capable and personal assistant.”

What is Meta’s approach to rival AI bots?

Earlier this year, Meta barred rival AI ​services from accessing its WhatsApp for Business application programming interface (API), which allows companies ​to connect their ⁠systems to the popular instant messaging platform. However, the social media giant’s own Meta AI assistant has an exemption.

In March this year, Meta allowed AI agent competitors back onto the platform for a fee. This move drew objection from antitrust regulators in the EU, who ordered the company to restore rivals’ ⁠access ​to the WhatsApp for Business API on the same terms and ​conditions that applied before October 2026.

Also Read | EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp

The EU is also currently investigating whether Meta abused its market power by blocking competitors from WhatsApp.

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Meanwhile, Meta is working with other companies such as Walmart and Stripe to develop an open standard meant to dictate how AI agents can interact with businesses, according to a recent report by CNBC. The ‘personal agent protocol’ will help with authentication so that businesses know if they are dealing with a bot, and will provide visibility into what personal agents are actually doing through these websites, the report said.