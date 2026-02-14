India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds

Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)

As overwhelming fears of artificial intelligence (AI) triggering widespread job losses persist, a new study offers some breather. A report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and supported by OpenAI has found that generative AI is reshaping work and boosting productivity, but it is not leading to large-scale layoffs in the country.

The report titled AI and Jobs: This Time Is No Different is based on a survey of over 650 IT firms across 10 Indian cities conducted between November 2025 and January 2026. It provides one of the most detailed firm-level assessments of how generative AI is affecting hiring, productivity, and skill demand in India’s technology sector.