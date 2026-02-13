India’s computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo

India-based health AI startup Krigat won the Supernova AI MEA title at a global startup competition held in Cairo, beating 74 other finalists from more than 30 countries.

By: Tech Desk
Cairo, EgyptFeb 13, 2026 05:44 PM IST
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Cairo garnered the attention of global artificial intelligence (AI) startups this week as the Supernova AI MEA Challenge was held for the first time at AI Everything Middle East & Africa (MEA) Egypt 2026, bringing together founders from more than 30 countries. The challenge is essentially a startup pitch competition focused on AI startups as part of the AI Everything Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Out of 75 shortlisted startups, India-based health technology company Krigat won the overall Supernova AI MEA Champion title, while Egypt’s Olimi AI was named the Top Disruptive Egyptian AI Startup. Each winner received a US$10,000 equity-free cash prize.

Krigat is known to develop AI-powered physiotherapy and rehabilitation solutions using computer vision and biomechanics. According to the company, its platform analyses human movement through standard cameras, removing the need for wearable sensors or specialised laboratory equipment. The system offers real-time insights to clinicians, fitness professionals, and patients, making advanced movement analysis more accessible and scalable.

“More than winning, it is the fun, the thrill, and the enthusiasm of being part of the Supernova Challenge and Ai Everything MEA Egypt. We’re really excited about what’s next. AI Everything Abu Dhabi – and a lot more to unfold in 2026. We’ve built a lot, and we’ll be rolling out much more,” said Krigat co-founder and head of design Priyanshi Tater after the win.

Tater said that the competition was more than the prize money. She highlighted the momentum gained from participating, noting that the startup plans to expand further in 2026, including participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, in a category recognising local innovation, Olimi AI was hailed for its work on multilingual voice agents designed for businesses operating in Arabic-speaking markets. The platform automates large volumes of customer calls and is trained to understand regional Arabic dialects alongside English and other languages. It also turns voice conversations into structured data that companies can use to analyse customer behaviour and improve operations.

Olimi AI co-founder Hazem Sorour said the cash prize would be used to fund cloud infrastructure and further training of the company’s AI models, adding that the event provided valuable exposure to investors and industry partners.

Several other startups were also acknowledged during the Supernova finale. Sprint AI received an award that included a day with IBM, while Raid AI and Kemet earned complimentary participation slots at future international tech events, including AI Everything Abu Dhabi and GITEX Global in Dubai.

The Supernova AI MEA Challenge is part of a broader push to position Cairo as a regional hub for applied AI. The 2026 edition of Ai Everything MEA Egypt hosted more than 250 startups and laid a strong emphasis on solutions ready for real-world deployment rather than experimental concepts. The competition took place on February 11–12 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, alongside Ai Everything MEA Egypt, a major regional AI summit.

The event was organised by GITEX GLOBAL and hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency.

 

