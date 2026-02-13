India’s computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo

Cairo garnered the attention of global artificial intelligence (AI) startups this week as the Supernova AI MEA Challenge was held for the first time at AI Everything Middle East & Africa (MEA) Egypt 2026, bringing together founders from more than 30 countries. The challenge is essentially a startup pitch competition focused on AI startups as part of the AI Everything Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Out of 75 shortlisted startups, India-based health technology company Krigat won the overall Supernova AI MEA Champion title, while Egypt’s Olimi AI was named the Top Disruptive Egyptian AI Startup. Each winner received a US$10,000 equity-free cash prize.

Krigat is known to develop AI-powered physiotherapy and rehabilitation solutions using computer vision and biomechanics. According to the company, its platform analyses human movement through standard cameras, removing the need for wearable sensors or specialised laboratory equipment. The system offers real-time insights to clinicians, fitness professionals, and patients, making advanced movement analysis more accessible and scalable.