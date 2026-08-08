Think AI jobs are safer? 66% of India’s AI workers expect layoffs

Even as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape workplaces and create new job opportunities, professionals working in AI itself seem to be increasingly worried about job security. According to a new survey by anonymous professional networking platform Blind, AI and machine learning (AI/ML) workers in India are among the most concerned about potential layoffs over the next few months.

The survey was conducted on 1,552 India-based professionals in July 2026. It found that 66 per cent of AI/ML professionals expect a layoff or significant headcount reduction in their teams within the next three to six months. This finding places AI workers among the most anxious employee groups, only behind sales and marketing professionals where 68 per cent admitted to having similar concerns.

The aggressive adoption of AI by companies and widespread use of AI tools prompted many professionals to acquire new skills to move into AI-related roles. However, the findings challenge the common belief that moving into AI jobs offers greater job security as companies increasingly invest in the technology. Instead, workers building AI tools appear to feel almost as vulnerable as employees in functions widely expected to be disrupted by automation.

Also Read | Why Silicon Valley says an AI bubble could be good for innovation

Product and Design teams also reported heightened concerns, with 65 per cent of respondents saying they expect layoffs or significant team cuts in the coming months. By comparison, engineering professionals, often predicted to be among the first whose jobs would be heavily impacted by generative AI, reported considerably lower levels of concern. Only 24 per cent of engineers said layoffs in their teams were ‘very likely’, the lowest proportion across all job functions surveyed. Overall, 58 per cent of engineers fell into the survey’s ‘at-risk’ category, below the overall average.

(Image: Blind) (Image: Blind)

Data and Analytics teams appeared even more optimistic. Just 51 per cent considered their teams at risk, while around 40 per cent said layoffs were unlikely, the highest share of confidence recorded among all surveyed functions. The findings suggest that while AI may be automating parts of software development and data analysis, professionals in those roles currently perceive themselves to be in a stronger position than those working directly on AI products and models.

The survey also highlighted sharp differences in job security perceptions across companies. Among major technology firms, employees at Salesforce reported the highest level of concern, with 81 per cent expecting layoffs or significant headcount reductions. This was followed by Oracle at 80 per cent, Uber at 77 per cent, and PayPal at 75 per cent.

Indian software companies appeared considerably more optimistic. At Zoho, only 9 per cent of employees surveyed believed layoffs were likely, while Freshworks recorded an at-risk sentiment of 44 per cent. According to Blind, enterprise software and payments companies showed the highest perceived risk among employees, while Indian SaaS firms generally reported greater confidence about workforce stability.

Story continues below this ad

Interestingly, workers said their concerns arise less from formal layoff announcements than from subtle organisational changes that often precede workforce reductions.

Among respondents who believed layoffs were likely, 27 per cent cited hiring freezes as the strongest warning sign, while 24 per cent pointed to reductions in budgets or headcount targets. Project cancellations, increasing use of performance improvement plans (PIPs), and bench policies were also viewed as indicators of potential workforce cuts. Only 9 per cent of at-risk respondents said official layoff announcements were the primary reason for expecting job losses, suggesting employees are increasingly relying on indirect signals to assess organisational health.