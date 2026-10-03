Indian startup Eloelo unveils AI tool that turns scripts into videos

Entertainment technology company Eloelo Group earlier this week unveiled Dolphin AI, an agentic artificial intelligence studio designed to provide end-to-end video production capabilities, from scripting and shot planning to generation, editing and enhancement.

The company announced Dolphin AI on September 29 at FICCI FRAMES 2026 in Mumbai. The platform is being opened to creators, filmmakers, brands and studios, following its use within Eloelo Group’s own video operations.

According to the company, Dolphin AI was developed from Eloelo Group’s experience producing more than 5,000 original dramas through its Story TV platform and testing more than 100,000 creative assets each month. The company said the platform was initially developed to make its own video production process faster and more iterative.