Indian startup Eloelo unveils AI tool that turns scripts into videos

Entertainment technology company Eloelo Group earlier this week unveiled Dolphin AI, an agentic artificial intelligence studio designed to provide end-to-end video production capabilities, from scripting and shot planning to generation, editing and enhancement.
The company announced Dolphin AI on September 29 at FICCI FRAMES 2026 in Mumbai. The platform is being opened to creators, filmmakers, brands and studios, following its use within Eloelo Group’s own video operations.
According to the company, Dolphin AI was developed from Eloelo Group’s experience producing more than 5,000 original dramas through its Story TV platform and testing more than 100,000 creative assets each month. The company said the platform was initially developed to make its own video production process faster and more iterative.
A key feature of Dolphin AI is its multi-shot planning and continuity technology. Eloelo claims that the system is designed to maintain consistency in characters, voices, wardrobes, props, locations and visual style across multiple shots. Meanwhile, the platform’s agentic production layer can interpret creative intent, break longer videos into individual shots and coordinate the generation process while retaining context.
Dolphin AI offers several ways to create content, including a Chat interface for natural-language creation, templates for guided production and Playground for shot-level control. Editing and enhancement tools are integrated into the same environment.
The platform also includes Film Studio, which converts a script into a structured multi-shot production. It studies elements such as the story’s premise, tone, chronology and character arcs, while identifying characters, locations and props. Creators can then review and lock reusable visual, voice and wardrobe assets before production.
Eloelo Group CTO Sagar Gaonkar said the company sees the creative system surrounding AI models as increasingly important as different models evolve and become suited to different tasks. Dolphin AI supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing compatible AI clients, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and Cursor, to access its image, video and voice capabilities within existing agentic workflows.
The company said Dolphin AI is intended for professional and individual creators working on advertising, product videos, microdramas, podcasts, cinematic films, user-generated content, AI avatars, animation and stylised motion. After it was introduced at the FICCI FRAMES, Dolphin AI is available for early access through a waitlist or invite code.