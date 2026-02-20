‘India must become the global hotbed for AI-native creative talent’: Vice chairman of JioStar Uday Shankar

Shankar, who has helped build some of India’s biggest television and digital platforms, said artificial intelligence can remove the barriers that have long limited India’s global creative ambitions. (Image: Jiostar)

India must seize the artificial intelligence moment to become the global centre for AI-native creative talent, Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar and a veteran media executive, said at the IndiaAI Impact Summit. Calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity”, he urged the country to move quickly and shape the future of AI-driven storytelling.

Shankar, who has helped build some of India’s biggest television and digital platforms, said artificial intelligence can remove the barriers that have long limited India’s global creative ambitions.

He described AI as a force that could reshape the three pillars of media content, consumers and commerce by lowering production costs, personalising viewer experiences and unlocking new revenue models.