India emerges as a key Codex market with 27x user growth: OpenAI

OpenAI has reported a steep rise in the adoption of its AI-powered coding agent Codex in India, signalling the country’s growing role as a major market for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
According to the company, weekly active Codex users in India have increased 27 times since the beginning of 2026, while daily interactions grew more than 20-fold by late April.
“What’s exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We’re seeing founders, operators, researchers, students, and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster,” said Thomas Jeng, Head of Startups for Asia-Pacific at OpenAI.
OpenAI shared the figures on the sidelines of Mumbai Tech Week on Thursday, May 28. The AI company said that India now ranks among the top five countries globally for Codex adoption and is also among the top ten markets for user engagement on the platform.
Initially designed as a coding assistant, Codex is increasingly being used for a wide range of professional tasks. OpenAI said that over a quarter of all Codex requests from India are now related to non-coding activities, highlighting a shift in how users interact with the tool. These tasks include synthesising information, drafting documents, automating research processes, and organising workflows and communication.
The latest figures build on OpenAI’s earlier findings about AI adoption in India. The company said that data from its OpenAI Signals report released in February showed Codex usage for coding-related work in India was approximately three times higher than the global average. Coding-related queries from Indian users were also about three times the global median, reflecting the country’s strong developer ecosystem.
“India already has one of the world’s strongest builder cultures, and the pace of adoption here reflects how actively people are building with leading-edge AI tools,” Jeng said.
OpenAI believes the growth of Codex in India reflects a broader trend in the country’s AI landscape. While software developers continue to form a significant user base, the company said founders, researchers, students, business operators and other professionals are increasingly using AI tools to accelerate productivity and convert ideas into practical outcomes.
The company added that India’s growing adoption of Codex is being bolstered by an expanding startup ecosystem and increased enterprise interest in AI-driven software development. OpenAI has previously announced collaborations involving Codex with Indian companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Razorpay to support software engineering and enterprise workflows.