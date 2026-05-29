India emerges as a key Codex market with 27x user growth: OpenAI

OpenAI said adoption of its AI-powered coding tool Codex is rising rapidly in India. (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI has reported a steep rise in the adoption of its AI-powered coding agent Codex in India, signalling the country’s growing role as a major market for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

According to the company, weekly active Codex users in India have increased 27 times since the beginning of 2026, while daily interactions grew more than 20-fold by late April.

“What’s exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We’re seeing founders, operators, researchers, students, and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster,” said Thomas Jeng, Head of Startups for Asia-Pacific at OpenAI.