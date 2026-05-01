India faces cybersecurity talent crunch as AI, cloud drive demand: Report

Cybersecurity is rapidly emerging as one of the critical areas in the global digital ecosystem, especially as companies expand their dependence on cloud platforms and artificial intelligence (AI). The rising significance also signals the need for skilled professionals, where India may be lacking. According to a new report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the SANS Institute, India is facing a sharp shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, with 73 per cent of enterprises and 68 per cent of service providers reporting limited availability of qualified talent.
The latest ‘Indian Cyber Security Skilling Landscape Report 2025–26’ underscores a widening gap between the rapid pace of digital transformation and workforce readiness. The report found that 84 per cent of companies take around one to six months to fill cybersecurity roles. This points at the persistent hiring challenges across the sector.
Another key concern is the mismatch between industry requirements and the capabilities of candidates. As per the report, around 63 per cent of enterprises and 59 per cent of providers claimed that job applicants lack hands-on practical skills. Additionally, nearly 58 per cent of enterprises and 60 per cent of providers admitted that they struggle to find professionals with cross-domain expertise in cloud, applications, and identity systems.
The report attributes these gaps to a structural shift in enterprise technology environments, as organisations focus on cloud-native platforms, API-driven architectures, and AI-enabled operations. Just when automation and advanced tools are cutting entry-level roles, the demand for specialised positions critical to decision-making sees a sustained rise.
Further, the report claims that AI is emerging as a major driver of demand. About 83 per cent of organisations identify AI and generative AI security skills as critical, while 78 per cent report strong demand for AI security engineers. At the same time, 62 per cent of enterprises are already working on active AI and GenAI projects, expanding their attack surface and increasing the need for advanced security expertise.
Regardless, certain roles remain particularly difficult to fill. Nearly half of providers and 40 per cent of enterprises reported challenges in hiring security architects. Demand is also high for OT/ICS (operational technology and industrial control systems) security specialists and professionals who are skilled in advanced threat intelligence, with supply falling short of industry needs.
Meanwhile, retention pressures are adding to the challenge. Around 70 per cent of providers and 42 per cent of enterprises reported losing talent to competitors offering higher compensation. Limited opportunities for upskilling are also cited as a contributing factor to this attrition.
The report’s findings highlight the need for stronger alignment between training and industry requirements, along with continuous upskilling. The need for skilled cybersecurity professionals has become key to safeguarding digital operations, ensuring data integrity, and maintaining trust in an increasingly technology-driven world.