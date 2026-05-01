India faces cybersecurity talent crunch as AI, cloud drive demand: Report

New research points to a widening gap between industry needs and workforce preparedness in India’s cybersecurity landscape. (Image for representation: FreePik)

Cybersecurity is rapidly emerging as one of the critical areas in the global digital ecosystem, especially as companies expand their dependence on cloud platforms and artificial intelligence (AI). The rising significance also signals the need for skilled professionals, where India may be lacking. According to a new report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the SANS Institute, India is facing a sharp shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, with 73 per cent of enterprises and 68 per cent of service providers reporting limited availability of qualified talent.

The latest ‘Indian Cyber Security Skilling Landscape Report 2025–26’ underscores a widening gap between the rapid pace of digital transformation and workforce readiness. The report found that 84 per cent of companies take around one to six months to fill cybersecurity roles. This points at the persistent hiring challenges across the sector.