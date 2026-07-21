AI developer platform Hugging Face has disclosed a major AI agent-driven data breach that compromised its internal datasets and service credentials last week.

Commonly used to host open-weight AI models and datasets, Hugging Face said that a malicious dataset uploaded on its platform exploited a security vulnerability in order to run malicious code on its servers.

This allowed the attackers to gain broader access to Hugging Face’s internal systems, specifically its production infrastructure. The company said that it has not found any evidence of tampering with public, user-facing AI models and datasets. However, it is still investigating whether any customer or partner data was stolen during the security incident.

Using stolen employee credentials or keys to break into a company’s internal systems may be common across cyber attacks. However, the recent data breach targeting Hugging Face is different because the entire hacking campaign was driven end-to-end by an autonomous AI agent system whose underlying large language model (LLM) is not known.

“This matches the “agentic attacker” scenario the industry has been forecasting,” Hugging Face said in a blog post. It is also one of the early examples of AI being used to detect a data breach and assist with post-incident analysis.

How did the data breach unfold?

Hugging Face identified security flaws in its data processing pipeline as the root cause of the data breach. First, a malicious dataset was uploaded to the platform. This dataset abused two code-execution paths in Hugging Face’s data processing pipeline in order to run code on a processing worker.

Next, the attackers gained node-level access which allowed them to harvest credentials stored on the cloud. They were also able to move laterally and steal credentials from other internal clusters. The entire attack took place over a weekend, Hugging Face said.

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The hacking campaign was orchestrated using an autonomous AI agent framework that appears to have been built on an AI agent security research harness, as per the company. An AI agent harness is the broader operating environment that enables the agent to call tools and handle tasks on its own with oversight.

The underlying LLM could be a jailbroken hosted model or an unrestricted open-weight one, Hugging Face said. The AI agent system was used to execute “many thousands of individual actions across a swarm of short-lived sandboxes, with self-migrating command-and-control staged on public services.”

How did Hugging Face detect the attack?

The company said that its own anomaly detection system spotted the attack after using an AI model to analyse server logs that contained records of the cyber attack. The model was able to separate the real signals from the daily noise, and it was the correlation of those signals that flagged the system compromise.

In order to study the tens of thousands of automated actions undertaken by the malicious agent, Hugging Face said that it initiated an LLM-driven analysis over the full attacker action log comprising more than 17,000 recorded events.

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Without naming the AI company, Hugging Face said that it used a frontier LLM from a commercial provider to carry out the post-incident analysis. However, its queries were blocked by the safety guardrails put in place by the model provider. The model could not distinguish an incident responder from an attacker.

It later chose to carry out the forensic analysis using GLM 5.2, an open-weight AI model developed by Chinese startup Zhipu AI, that is hosted on Hugging Face’s own infrastructure. Besides not running into restrictive guardrails, using a self-hosted open-weight model ensured that none of the attacker data and credentials it referenced left Hugging Face’s environment.

Why are experts opposed to ‘cyber guardrails’?

Several security researchers and industry leaders have previously complained that frontier models such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos 5 and Fable 5 are heavily constrained due to overly restrictive guardrails that prevent cyber defenders from prompting the models about anything related to cybersecurity, including for defence and investigations.

“Hugging Face tried using American frontier models to analyze an AI-powered cyber attack. But the guardrails blocked requests containing real exploit payloads so they switched to GLM 5.2 running locally. The guardrails actually impaired defensive security,” David Sacks, a prominent Silicon Valley founder and investor, who also serves as the co-chair of the US President’s Council of Advisers on Science & Technology, wrote in a post on X.

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“There’s no reason to limit American models on tasks that Chinese models handle without issue. We’re only making ourselves less competitive,” Sacks added.

The growing adoption of open-weight AI models coincides with the broader policy battle in the US, where Anthropic and other AI firms have sparred with the Trump administration over the cybersecurity risks posed by increasingly capable, closed AI models. Earlier this year, Anthropic was forced to withdraw Fable 5 and Mythos 5 from public use after the US government imposed export controls on the models, citing national security.

What actions has Hugging Face taken?

Following the cyber attack, Hugging Face said that it has patched the exploited security vulnerabilities in its data processing pipeline.Additional guardrails and stricter admission controls on its clusters have been deployed

It has also revoked and rotated the stolen credentials that were accessed by the attackers. The company further urged its users to do the same with any keys stored on Hugging Face, and review any suspicious activity on their accounts. The security incident has been reported to law enforcement authorities. Hugging Face is also roping in external cybersecurity forensic specialists to investigate the breach and review its security.