‘Unprecedented event’: Hugging Face CEO demands answers from OpenAI after AI agent-driven cyber attack

Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue has called on OpenAI to ensure ‘radical transparency’ following the ChatGPT-maker’s recent admission that its AI models were used to breach the AI developer platform in an end-to-end automated cyber attack.

In a post on X on Saturday, July 25, Delangue outlined his demands from OpenAI starting with releasing “the traces from the ‘rogue’ agents so the entire research community can study what happened.”

He also requested OpenAI to help develop “more capabilities for defenders” and commit $100 million worth of computing power “to help the Hugging Face community build powerful cyber defenses with the best open and closed models.” “The first autonomous agent cyberattack is an unprecedented event. It deserves an unprecedented response!” Delangue added.