‘Unprecedented event’: Hugging Face CEO demands answers from OpenAI after AI agent-driven cyber attack

Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue has called on OpenAI to ensure ‘radical transparency’ following the ChatGPT-maker’s recent admission that its AI models were used to breach the AI developer platform in an end-to-end automated cyber attack.
In a post on X on Saturday, July 25, Delangue outlined his demands from OpenAI starting with releasing “the traces from the ‘rogue’ agents so the entire research community can study what happened.”
He also requested OpenAI to help develop “more capabilities for defenders” and commit $100 million worth of computing power “to help the Hugging Face community build powerful cyber defenses with the best open and closed models.” “The first autonomous agent cyberattack is an unprecedented event. It deserves an unprecedented response!” Delangue added.
In an earlier post on Friday, July 24, Delangue posted on X that he was flying to San Francisco to have “a little chat with that ‘rogue agent.’”
Hugging Face is one of the most popular online libraries of open-source software. In the AI era, it has quickly emerged as the go-to platform to host and distribute open-weight AI models.
Last week, OpenAI disclosed that a handful of its most advanced AI models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and an unreleased AI model trained for solving math problems, broke containment during a test of their cybersecurity abilities, gained access to the internet, and hacked the internal systems of Hugging Face, specifically its production infrastructure.
Importantly, OpenAI did not notice what was happening until well after the threat was contained and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was alerted by Hugging Face, according to a report by Reuters.
The OpenAI-linked cyber attack targeting Hugging Face has drawn attention since it could be one of the first instances of an AI agent system powered by large language models (LLMs) to break out of its isolated testing environment and hack into another company’s servers. The day of the incident has even been dubbed ‘Skynet Day’ on social media, a nod to the fictional, self-aware AI system featured in the popular Hollywood movie franchise ‘The Terminator’.
However, despite the autonomous nature of the cyber attack against Hugging Face, cybersecurity experts seem to suggest that human error may have also played a role as OpenAI apparently failed to adequately configure its testing environment to make it fully isolated.
In response to Delangue’s posts, an OpenAI spokesperson confirmed that a meeting took place between the companies. “This is an unprecedented incident, and we think it marks an important moment for AI safety. We are still conducting a thorough review along with external advisors and with oversight from our Safety and Security Committee. Once the review is complete, we plan to publish a technical report of our learnings in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.